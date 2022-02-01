Hammerspace Announces Momentum Across Markets and Clouds; Awarded IBC2022 Best of Show Award by TVTech

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#datamanagement–Hammerspace, the pioneer of the Global Data Environment, today announced massive momentum across enterprise, finance, government, higher education, retail, and research organizations looking to Hammerspace to make their data a global asset across data centers and public and private clouds. The company’s momentum was also fueled by growing adoption across cloud platforms and regions, workflow integrations with technology partners, and solid operational execution in all areas of its business.





Hammerspace’s Global Data Environment allows decentralized organizations to make data a global asset by securing and automating access across multiple clouds with a common experience for applications, developers, and IT operators. This capability is game-changing for organizations with distributed applications and workforces that leverage data at the edge, in the data center, and on multiple cloud platforms and regions.

Adoption Across Clouds and Data Center Technologies

“Adoption of the Hammerspace Global Data Environment is fueled by the ability to unify the user and application access to data across silos and to automate data placement at the point of decision or processing without interruption,” said David Flynn, Founder and CEO of Hammerspace.

The Hammerspace Global Data Environment is delivering the first complete solution providing high performance local access to distributed global data. Hammerspace test and production deployments are now running across a massively broad range of cloud and data center technologies, finally providing the missing link needed to make data a global asset.

Awarded the IBC2022 Best of Show by TVTech

TVTech recognized Hammerspace with its Best of Show award at the largest European media and entertainment and game development conference of the year, IBC2022. With its ability to provide global access from anywhere to data on any storage anywhere, Hammerspace enables remote artists to work as effectively as local teams, and IT staffs to manage data globally across their infrastructures in multiple data centers and cloud regions. It also integrates with media and entertainment workflows to allow artists to use their desired tools and applications.

Read more about how the Global Data Environment enables decentralized media and entertainment and gaming teams in Hammerspace’s recent announcement at IBC2022.

Leadership Team Additions with High-growth, Pre-IPO Experience

Hammerspace continued to strengthen the depth and breadth of its senior leadership team with new appointments that add significant operational, sales, and customer education experience to the organization. New additions include:

Eric Mehlum, Vice President of Finance . Mehlum leads the finance and investment strategy of all investor relationships and sets the foundation for continued high growth with his leadership experience in publicly traded organizations.

. Mehlum leads the finance and investment strategy of all investor relationships and sets the foundation for continued high growth with his leadership experience in publicly traded organizations. John Harechmak, Worldwide Vice President of Global Systems Engineering and Customer Success. Harechmak leads the solution architect team, oversees post-sales implementation and customer education, and ensures ongoing customer success.

With these leadership team expansions, Hammerspace rounds out a powerhouse senior leadership team with a wealth of technology experience from organizations including Avere, Cohesity, DataDirect Networks (DDN), Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), Fusion-io, NetApp, Panzura, Quantum, Qumulo, and Veritas/Symantec, among others.

The Hammerspace software provides the full range of data services needed to create, analyze, collaborate, and retain data. Hammerspace data services include high performance local read/write access to global data, automated data orchestration and placement across vendor storage platforms, actionable and customizable metadata control plane, data protection, ransomware protection, and security.

About Hammerspace

Hammerspace delivers a Global Data Environment that spans across on-prem data centers and public cloud infrastructure enabling the decentralized cloud. With origins in Linux, NFS, open standards, flash and deep file system and data management technology leadership, Hammerspace delivers the world’s first and only solution to connect global users with their data and applications, on any existing data center infrastructure or public cloud services including AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Seagate Lyve Cloud.

