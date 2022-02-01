Halekulani Appoints Davide Barnes Hotel Manager

Accomplished Hospitality Executive to Lead Oahu’s Legendary Hotel

HONOLULU–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Halekulani, Oahu’s most acclaimed luxury hotel just steps away from Waikiki beach, today announces the appointment of Davide Barnes to the position of Hotel Manager at Halekulani. Mr. Barnes, who brings with him extensive luxury leadership experience across numerous iconic hotels around the world, will join Halekulani on Jan. 16, 2023 and will be responsible for directing all aspects of day-to-day management and operations of the legendary 453-room property. The announcement was made by Peter Shaindlin, Chief Operating Officer of Halekulani Corporation.

“It is my distinct pleasure to welcome Mr. Barnes as Hotel Manager of our iconic and beloved property,” said Mr. Shaindlin. “I know that his wide-ranging hospitality leadership expertise, tenacity and values will sustain Halekulani’s unmatched standards of excellence, as well as its world-renowned reputation, for many years to come.”

“I am thrilled to take on the role of Hotel Manager of Halekulani, an iconic property I have long admired for its rich history and unrivaled service,” said Mr. Barnes. “I look forward to partnering with its distinguished and extraordinary team of professionals committed to Halekulani’s tradition for delivering gracious hospitality.”

Mr. Barnes brings with him over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, most recently serving as Director of Operations at The Lodge at Kukuiʻula for Destination Residences Hawaiʻi/Hyatt Hotels & Resorts in Kauai. In addition, he has extensive luxury leadership experience, including tenures as Hotel Manager and Acting General Manager at the Shangri-La Hotel in Shanghai, China; Hotel Manager of the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills; General Manager of the Four Seasons Prague, Czech Republic; Hotel Manager of the Four Seasons, Philadelphia; General Manager of the Chaminade Resort & Spa in Santa Cruz, California, and prior to that, executive hospitality experience with Benchmark Resorts.

Mr. Barnes’ business experience also included a six-year stint with Apple Inc. in California, where he applied his executive hospitality experience to the technology industry, as a market leader focused on increasing annual sales and financial performance, improving customer service, and expanding business development opportunities.

Since its re-introduction in 1984 as one of the world’s finest and most acclaimed independent luxury hotels, Halekulani has received more than 500 awards, most recently placing on Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Gold List of best hotels and resorts in the world, Travel + Leisure’s 2022 T+L 500 list, as well as Travel + Leisure’s 2022 World’s Best Awards list of the best resorts in Hawaii. Freshly reopened following a comprehensive renewal project, Halekulani is home to La Mer, Hawaii’s longest, consecutively ranked AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide 5-Star Restaurant, Orchids, House Without A Key, L’Aperitif, Lewers Lounge, Cattleya Wine Bar, SpaHalekulani, and the new Earl’s Pool Bar. For over twenty years, Halekulani has maintained a strong commitment to arts and culture in the community through exclusive alliances with Oahu’s most iconic cultural venues. Halekulani is operated by the Hotels and Resorts of Halekulani, a brand management division of the Honolulu-based Halekulani Corporation, which also oversees the Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani. Halekulani is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World and is aligned with Tokyo’s legendary Imperial Hotel. For further information, please visit www.halekulani.com.

