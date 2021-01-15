H.I.G. Realty Invests in Production Studios & Content Hub in Madrid

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AudioVisualFacility–H.I.G. Capital, LLC (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative investment firm with $43 billion of equity capital under management, announced today that one of its affiliates has invested in Madrid Content City, an approximately 140,000 square meter hub with state of the art audio-visual facilities, including production studios, production & post-production technical facilities, and a university focused on media studies.

H.I.G. continues to add to its sizeable portfolio of real estate assets across Europe, consisting of both equity as well as debt investments, with a particular focus on its target market of value-added small and midcap opportunities.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Europe Realty Partners, commented: “Madrid Content City will benefit from strong secular tailwinds underpinned by the boom in content production. The state-of-the-art studios and related facilities, the exceptional multinational tenant line-up with long term leases, and its critical mass will make it a leading content production hub in continental Europe.”

Esteban Caja Samboal, Principal at H.I.G. Europe Realty Partners in Madrid, added: “This transaction further demonstrates our ability to leverage our strong local network, execution capabilities and invest in an innovative real estate asset class leveraging on H.I.G.’s real estate as well as TMT expertise.”

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with $43 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bogotá, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.’s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.’s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.’s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

