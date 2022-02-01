Gushcloud International Sets U.S Launch of HANJAN, Premium Wellness Lifestyle Brand With HANJAN OASIS Experience at Coachella Music Festival

HANJAN OASIS Featured Special Guest Appearances By Nicole Scherzinger, BIA, Qveen Herby, Bretman Rock, Mo Heart, DJ MOS, Abstract Mindstate, Amanza Smith

Plus the Champ Medici NFT Lounge Hosted by Cordell Broadus

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gushcloud International, the global technology driven talent agency and media company representing a multi-cultural community of creators and innovators, today announces the U.S launch of HANJAN, the premium wellness and lifestyle brand founded in Asia by a team of women entrepreneurs from Singapore, Philippines, and Korea. The brand offers a range of products to support an active lifestyle including the HANJAN Recharge Jelly, a hangover protection supplement which promotes natural alcohol defense and liver health.

The inaugural HANJAN Oasis held April 15-17 in Palm Desert, California during the Coachella Music Festival was an exclusive, invite-only Bali-inspired rejuvenating retreat featuring wellness and skincare treatments, curated Asian food market, specialty cocktails, gifting suite, celebrity podcasts, DJ-hosted sunset pool party plus the Champ Medici NFT Lounge hosted by Crypto entrepreneur and Snoop Dogg’s son, Cordell Broadus.

A host of special invited influencers and VIP guests including rapper BIA, musicians Nicole Scherzinger and Qveen Herby, digital entertainer Bretman Rock, DJ MOS, DJ Iesha Irene, Amanza Smith (Netflix’s “Selling Sunset”), rap duo Abstract Mindstate, nightlife impresario Legendary Damon, Mo Heart, television and reality personality O’Neal McKnight and some of the world’s largest influencers and content creators across Asia attended the two-day festivities.

“As a global digital talent and media company based in Asia, we wanted our first brand launch in the US to be bold, memorable and really resonate with our core audience of social media influencers and content creators and could think of no bigger, more impactful way to launch the HANJAN brand than at Coachella, the largest influencer gathering globally. The inaugural HANJAN Oasis was a huge success and we look forward to bringing forth more experiences that capture the fun, adventurous and entrepreneurial spirit of the brand,” states Althea Lim, Co-Founder and Group CEO, Gushcloud International.

HANJAN marks the first brand to launch in the US under Gushcloud International.

“We are excited to launch HANJAN in the US with the HANJAN Oasis experience at Coachella which brought together a creative community of celebrities, musicians, VIPs and some of the biggest influencer talent. We see a gap in the market that we can fill and a real opportunity to grow the brand in the wellness lifestyle space. Hence, we plan to deeply invest in the US market and build out our retail strategy from here,” says Xiaoshi Kuik, President of HANJAN Brands.

For more information on HANJAN, please visit https://hanjan.store.

HANJAN Oasis Images:

https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/hanjan-oasis-launch-event

https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/champ-medici-nft-lounge-at-hanjan-oasis

About HANJAN

HANJAN is a next generation wellness brand from Korea which offers a unique range of premium products to support today’s active lifestyle. The HANJAN Recharge Jelly is a hangover protection supplement which promotes natural alcohol defense and liver health and is geared towards passionate individuals who love to work hard and play harder without compromising their health.

About Gushcloud International

Gushcloud International is a global talent and media company focused on influencer marketing, entertainment, and commerce. The company connects audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing, media production and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces. Gushcloud International operates in Los Angeles, California and has offices in over ten countries including Singapore, China, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Japan and Vietnam.

