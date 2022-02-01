Guild Mortgage Extends Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Hispanic Homebuyers

Partnership with National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) Aids Lender’s Efforts to Reach and Support Growing Hispanic Demographic

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HispanicHeritageMonth—Guild Mortgage (NYSE: GHLD), a growth-oriented mortgage lending company originating and servicing residential loans since 1960, is partnering with the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), as it continues to strategically grow and expand its impact on diverse communities across the U.S.

“Guild loan officers work hard to serve diverse clients with an understanding that homeownership is the single largest driver of generational wealth and a major factor contributing to healthy, stable communities,” said Guild Vice President of Marketplace Diversity Strategy, Victoria Garcia DeLuca. “Our partnership with NAHREP is vital to growing our impact in the Hispanic community and by joining the efforts NAHREP is driving, Guild can amplify its work to reach and support Hispanic homebuyers with the information, education and loan programs they need to realize their homeownership dreams.”

NAHREP has a network of more than 40,000 real estate professionals and is The Voice for Hispanic Real Estate® advocating for more Hispanic families to achieve the American Dream of homeownership for generations to come. As part of its commitment as a National NAHREP Partner, Guild Mortgage added to its representation on the NAHREP boards and throughout the organization.

Members of the Guild Mortgage team serve in the following roles in support of NAHREP:

Victoria Garcia DeLuca, VP, marketplace diversity strategy



NAHREP – National Corporate Board of Governors

Jorge Montoya, branch manager



NAHREP – Northwest Region Corporate Board of Governors

Robert Nunez, branch manager



NAHREP – Mountain Region Corporate Board of Governors



NAHREP Plano Garland – Treasurer

David Blazek, director of product development



NAHREP – Southwest Region Corporate Board of Governors

Cynthia Leal, branch manager



NAHREP Los Angeles – Board of Directors

In further support of Guild’s commitment to serving the Hispanic market, NAHREP named nine loan officers from Guild Mortgage to its eighth annual Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators Report for 2022. Sponsored by Freddie Mac, the report recognizes the top producing Latino mortgage professionals across the United States. This year’s report ranks individual originators based on both number and dollar volume of transactions and represents more than $17.3 billion in combined sales volume in 2021.

Ranked ninth on the list of 250 originators, Jorge Montoya (NMLS ID #276125) was the top Guild Latino loan officer with 514 transactions. He was joined by Xavier Velasco (NMLS ID# 515572), who ranked No. 62 with 247 transactions; Ema Arroyo Uribe (NMLS ID #1076228), who ranked No. 63 with 246 transactions; Melissa Monjaraz (NMLS ID #1014648), who ranked No. 127 with 187 transactions; Sarah Lee (NMLS ID #280947), who ranked No. 153 with 174 transactions; Lily Navarro (NMLS ID#897500), who ranked No. 167 with 165 transactions; Robert Nuñez (NMLS ID #307169 ), who ranked No. 202 with 152 transactions; Diana Legaspi (NMLS ID #1175742), who ranked No. 223 with 145 transactions, and Spencer Valerio (NMLS ID #305514), who ranked No. 236 with 140 transactions. Montoya has now been ranked in the top 10 every year since the report started in 2015.

The Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators Report was compiled through a self-nomination process reflecting total transactions closed during the 2021 calendar year, then validated by NAHREP through the nominees’ respective companies.

The honorees will be recognized at the NAHREP at L’ATTITUDE 2022 event, September 22-25, 2022, in San Diego, where Montoya, Garcia DeLuca, and Guild Executive Vice President of Capital Markets David Battany will also participate as speakers. Guild Mortgage is hosting the Platinum & VIP Lounge for NAHREP Platinum members at the event Thursday through Saturday, along with a private VIP networking lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 22.

Members of the Guild Mortgage team are speaking in the following sessions at NAHREP at L’ATTITUDE 2022:

New Partner Townhall: Investing for Long-Term Growth, featuring Victoria Garcia DeLuca



While market headwinds are impacting the industry, these new partners have decided to partner with NAHREP and invest in the Hispanic market. Learn about their unique efforts and how they plan to better serve the Hispanic community.

Meeting the Needs of the Borrower Tomorrow, featuring David Battany



Increasing access to credit isn’t just the right thing to do. It’s the smart thing to do. Join a panel of industry leaders as they discuss today’s and tomorrow’s tools for expanding the credit box, and the impact those tools can make on their individual businesses and the industry as a whole.

Mortgage Products that Can Help Address the Affordability Crisis, featuring Jorge Montoya



The economy’s cyclical nature dictates that what goes up, must come down. Some homebuyers may feel that taking out a mortgage during a recession is too risky. However, there are a wide variety of mortgage products available. This panel of experts will show you how to branch out and start using new mortgage product strategies to get through a recession.

Headquartered in San Diego, Guild Mortgage is a leading national lender with an established history of offering a comprehensive array of loan products and partnering with government organizations to help deliver the promise of home in every neighborhood and community. Its loan professionals can serve the needs of any homebuyer, from helping first-time buyers achieve homeownership, often through government loan programs, to homebuyers looking for a jumbo loan. Guild also helps active duty and retired military personnel who qualify for VA loans with 100% financing and flexible qualifying standards. The company is consistently recognized for its impact in the communities it serves, commitment to customer service, strength in regulatory compliance, and workplace culture.

About Guild Mortgage

Founded in 1960 when the modern U.S. mortgage industry was just forming, Guild Mortgage Company is a nationally recognized independent mortgage lender providing residential mortgage products and local in-house origination and servicing. Guild’s collaborative culture and commitment to diversity and inclusion enable it to deliver a personalized experience for each customer. With more than 4,000 employees and over 250 retail branches, Guild has relationships with credit unions, community banks, and other financial institutions and services loans in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Guild’s highly trained loan professionals are experienced in government-sponsored programs such as FHA, VA, USDA, down payment assistance programs and other specialized loan programs. Guild Mortgage Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Guild Holdings Company, whose shares of Class A common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GHLD.

About NAHREP

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)6 trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 40,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide, hosting several national events per year and publishing multiple industry cornerstone reports annually. Join us in advocating for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership, read our 2022 policy priorities here. Also, see the NAHREP Hispanic Homeownership by Congressional District Tool which measures Hispanic homeownership by U.S. congressional district, allowing constituents, advocates, policy makers, and lending and housing professionals to evaluate district performance at a glance.

Contacts

Melissa Rue



Nuffer, Smith, Tucker



[email protected]

(619) 296-0605 ext. 247