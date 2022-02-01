Guild Launches Podcast, Opportunity Divide, Hosted by CEO Rachel Romer with Special Guest Adam Grant

With visionary thought leaders Brené Brown, Malcolm Gladwell, Daniel Pink, Geoffrey Canada, and Ken Chenault, the podcast puts America’s workforce at the center of business-critical conversations

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Guild, the leader in opportunity creation for America’s workforce, announced the launch of its first podcast, Opportunity Divide, hosted by Guild CEO Rachel Romer, and special guest Adam Grant, New York Times bestselling author of Think Again and Give and Take, and organizational psychologist at Wharton. In the six-part series, Romer and Grant will discuss with changemakers what motivates workers, how employers can best help them succeed, and what models of collaboration will work best as the future of work comes into sharper focus.





With employee engagement sliding and unemployment rates at some of the lowest in history, business and people leaders are seeking answers about how to manage their workforce and create long-term value in their organizations. Opportunity Divide brings new insights to address the changes in today’s workforce and unpack how forward-thinking companies can adapt – with the goal of shrinking the divide.

“America’s workforce is reckoning with a widening disconnect between employees and employers that’s driving a wedge in our world. Everyone has something to be gained from a more equitable society, but many of today’s leaders aren’t equipped with the tools and support to make that happen in the workplaces they lead,” said Guild CEO and host Rachel Romer. “Bridging the divide and unlocking access to greater opportunity for employees has been our mission from the start, and we’re excited to make that vision even more accessible by bringing fresh perspectives to the table – in this podcast and beyond – to drive shared value for employees and employers alike.”

The six-part series, airing weekly, begins June 6 with a two episode release. The first episode will kick off with special guest Adam Grant and the second features a conversation with renowned professor and author Dr. Brené Brown where she discusses vulnerability, empathy, and trust — and what role they can play in solving the challenges of the future of work. Additional guests this season include bestselling authors Malcolm Gladwell and Daniel Pink, Chairman and Managing Director of the venture capital firm General Catalyst, former Chairman and CEO of American Express Ken Chenault, and Geoffrey Canada, President of Harlem Children’s Zone​.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to grow and succeed at work – that’s a win for people as well as organizations,” said organizational psychologist and recurring special guest Adam Grant. “I’m excited that this podcast explores new avenues for upward mobility that are vital to creating a better future of work.”

For more on the podcast and guests, visit here. Opportunity Divide is produced by Share Your Genius. Click here for media materials including podcast artwork, headshots, and an mp3 of the trailer. The embed code for the trailer is here.

You can find Opportunity Divide on all major streaming platforms, including Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher.

About Guild

The Guild Career Opportunity Platform™ enables forward-thinking employers to invest in their employees, unlocking life-changing opportunities for personal and professional growth through education and learning programs, career development, and one-on-one coaching. Guild partners with the nation’s largest employers — including Walmart, Chipotle, Discover, Hilton, Target, The Walt Disney Company, and healthcare systems like Providence Health and UCHealth — to create cultures of opportunity that will help them attract and retain top talent, and build the workforce of the future. Guild offers a marketplace of curated education and learning programs designed for the success of working adults. Layered onto that is support, guidance, and resources at every step to help ensure the new skills employees are building translate into career pathways that are in demand at their companies — all without paying for tuition or career services on their own. For more information, visit https://www.guild.com

About Share Your Genius

Share Your Genius is a podcast production agency that creates outcome driven shows with purpose driven brands in the B2B space. Launched in 2017 in Indianapolis, IN by founder, Rachel Downey, the agency has launched over 150 podcasts resulting in thousands of episodes and millions of downloads for brands such as Formstack, Zenefits, and Gong, to name a few. With a knack for creativity and a penchant for process, the Share Your Genius team builds and produces superior content for brands that not only have something to sell, but something to share.

Contacts

Jane Footh



[email protected]