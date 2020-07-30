Guardsquare Closes 1H 2020 with Impressive Innovation, Company Growth, and Global Expansion

Leader in Mobile Application Security Expands Operations, Continues to Accelerate Ahead of the Market Curve

LEUVEN, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#appsec—Guardsquare, the mobile application security platform, announced today the company achieved impressive revenue growth with key customer additions across financial services, insurance, and technology among other industries.

“Since the start of 2020, Guardsquare has focused on driving innovation and expanding our platform capabilities to address the growing demand for the protection of mobile applications. As the pandemic has hit many hard, we are continuing to support the needs of our customers as well as the expanding ecosystem of organizations with increased mobile focus and application security needs,” said Roel Caers, CEO at Guardsquare. “Guardsquare will continue to focus on driving premium mobile application protection capabilities that can be leveraged by the community and are accessible to our global developer base.”

As the leading mobile application protection provider aiding the integration of security into the development process to secure and protect apps against hacks, prevent loss of revenue, data, and IP as well as protect brand reputation, Guardsquare accomplished several major company milestones in the first half of 2020:

Product Announcements: The company announced the launch of ThreatCast, its mobile application security console for real-time threat monitoring which seamlessly integrates into its core products, DexGuard (Android) and iXGuard (iOS) as well as ProGuardCORE, its newest open source project. Enhancements were made to DexGuard, iXGuard and ProGuard including automated injection of runtime application self-protection (RASP) checks and full support for Kotlin applications.

Guardsquare announced the expansion of its global footprint by adding an office in Canada following the opening of its North American headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, the second half of last year, in addition to the headquarters in Leuven, Belgium. Employees : Increased headcount by 20 percent to drive new product development and expand the global go-to-market teams.

: Increased headcount by 20 percent to drive new product development and expand the global go-to-market teams. Customers : The company saw a dramatic increase in customers worldwide, including top global financial services and payments organizations, national insurance payers, and the world’s largest technology and software development providers.

: The company saw a dramatic increase in customers worldwide, including top global financial services and payments organizations, national insurance payers, and the world’s largest technology and software development providers. Driving Market Innovation: The company announced that iXGuard and DexGuard now come equipped with built-in features providing advanced security for mobile games developed on Unity, the leading platform for mobile game developers, extending the company’s traction in a new and promising market.

About Guardsquare

Guardsquare is the leader in mobile application protection. More than 650 customers across all major industries rely on Guardsquare to secure their mobile applications against reverse engineering and hacking. Built on the open source ProGuard technology, Guardsquare software integrates transparently in the development process and adds multiple layers of protection to Android (DexGuard) and iOS (iXGuard) applications, hardening them against on-device and off-device attacks. With the addition of ThreatCast, its mobile application security console, Guardsquare offers the most complete mobile security solution on the market today. Guardsquare is based in Leuven (Belgium) with a US office in Boston, MA.

