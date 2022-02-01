Grow Credit CEO Joe Bayen to Participate in NYSE Closing Bell Ceremony on February 23 as Company Makes Great Strides in Raising Credit Scores

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#financialinclusion—Grow Credit, a financial inclusion startup dedicated to helping people raise their credit scores for free by leveraging their monthly subscription payments such as Netflix or Spotify, is proud to announce that its CEO, Joe Bayen, will participate in the Closing Bell Ceremony of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 23 in honor of Black History Month.

This event is a testament to the tremendous progress Grow Credit has made and represents a significant milestone for the company. As a company dedicated to financial inclusion, Grow Credit is honored to celebrate this momentous occasion and raise awareness about the importance of diversity and equality in the finance industry. The public is invited to tune in and watch the bell ringing ceremony, which is broadcast live on the NYSE’s website, CNBC and social media platforms.

Grow Credit’s presence at this renowned event is an opportunity to continue to demonstrate to venture capital and investment communities that Black founders and diverse teams remain high-return opportunities.

“I’m honored to take part in this opportunity,” said Joe Bayen, Founder and CEO. “Countless African American founders are raising the bar daily, creating groundbreaking services as well as products and positively impacting the lives of all Americans.”

“We are proud to be a diverse team representing a wide variety of ethnicities and genders, in line with our mission of assisting Americans of all backgrounds in need of credit-building relief,” Bayen continued.

Grow Credit has been very busy of late, and even more is planned:

In July, Grow Credit debuted on the 2022 Forbes Fintech 50, a coveted list which honors the top companies reinventing finance through technology. The 2022 list showcases the year’s most innovative startups in personal finance, investing, payments and crypto.

This month, Grow Credit was featured as part of Apple celebrating Black Developers & Creators, with a listing as the top-featured app alongside other apps such as Calendly.

Bayen will speak at FinTechMeetup in Las Vegas, happening March 19-22.

Grow Credit helps consumers boost their credit score by leveraging subscription and cell phone bill payment habits with over one hundred supported subscriptions. Grow Credit has been especially popular for those with no credit or poor credit, who want to establish a credit history without the risk of taking on debt. On average, users have increased their score by 51 points after one year of on-time payments when using Grow (individual results will vary).

For financing institutions seeking to help their customers and potential customers boost their credit scores and build financial security and inclusion, please email Grow Credit at [email protected].

About Grow Credit Inc.

Grow Credit’s innovative credit building service lowers the barrier of entry for millions of Americans who need to establish and build credit. Combining a small-dollar loan with a virtual MasterCard, the service manages subscription payments, such as Netflix, and reports loan balances to the credit bureaus. The MasterCard is issued through Sutton Bank and is exclusively designed to pay subscription payments. Grow Credit is based in Santa Monica and was founded in 2018 by financial industry veterans. For more information, visit GrowCredit.com.

Contacts

Paul Wilke



[email protected]

+1-415-881-7995