Grove Collaborative Enters New Category with First-Ever 100% Plastic-Free Personal Care Line for Kids

Building on the success of the Peach Not Plastic product line, Grove launches Peach Kids with the aim to become the market leader in sustainable personal care for kids

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grove Collaborative, the leading sustainable consumer products company and plastic-neutral retailer, today announced the strategic expansion of its personal care line, Peach Not Plastic, with the launch of Peach Kids, the first-ever 100% plastic-free, natural hair and body care system exclusively for kids. The announcement comes ahead of the two-year anniversary of Beyond Plastic™, Grove’s comprehensive plan to be 100% plastic-free by 2025.





Peach Not Plastic is on a mission to eliminate plastic from personal care routines, offering bar format shampoos and conditioners, hand and body wash and facial cleansers. Since its launch in October 2020, Peach Not Plastic products have avoided over 80,000 pounds of plastic from entering landfills. Now, on the heels of launching the first-ever 100% plastic-free Deodorant & Body Care refill system, Peach is continuing that mission by expanding into personal care tailored to kids – an area that has seen little innovation when it comes to sustainable packaging.

“After the remarkable success we saw following the initial launch of Peach Not Plastic in 2020, we knew we had to take a step further and kick plastic out of the kids personal care category too,” said Grove Collaborative co-founder and CEO, Stuart Landesberg. “The kids personal care category faces the same plastic problem as others within the CPG category. We have a chance to instill an appreciation for sustainable products and educate the next generation of consumers early on about the importance of making planet-friendly choices that are healthy for people and our planet.”

Featuring a collection of clean and safe vegan formulas that parents can trust, with 100% natural fragrances, Peach Kids debuts the Lil’ Kids 2-in-1 Shampoo & Body Bar and Lil’ Kids Hand & Body Bar for kids ages 3-5 and Big Kids! Shampoo Bar, Big Kids! Conditioner Bar and Big Kids! Hand & Body Bar for kids ages 6-12. Each kid-approved bar lasts up to 100 washes and comes in easy-grip shapes, bright colors and yummy fragrances that make bath and shower time fun, while educating kids about the importance of living sustainably.

“When we heard that Peach Not Plastic lovers were asking for kids’ products, we listened,” said Danielle Jezienicki, Director of Sustainability at Grove Collaborative. “Through this new collection, we’re making bath and shower time more fun and plastic-free by using the clean safe ingredients parents depend on and fun colors and easy-grip shapes that kids love, because making sustainability fun and easy is at the heart of the Peach Not Plastic brand.”

The Peach Kids expansion supports the Grove Collaborative’s broader Beyond Plastic™ initiative, the Company’s comprehensive plan to be 100% plastic free by 2025 and lead the consumer products industry out of single-use plastic. Peach Kids is proud to partner with nonprofit 5 Gyres Institute, in a shared mission to reduce plastic pollution globally by increasing education and awareness around plastic waste with information, tools and connections to help drive local change.

The collection includes six products ranging from $5.95 to $7.95. The signature scents exclusive to the collection are Groovy Grape, Honey Buzz, Apple Blast, Citrus Splash and Sunny Orange.

The Peach Kids Collection is available for purchase exclusively at Grove.com.

Lil’ Kids! 2-in-1 Shampoo & Body Bar: Gently cleanses, softens and nourishes skin and hair for kids ages 3-5, $6.95.

Gently cleanses, softens and nourishes skin and hair for kids ages 3-5, $6.95. Lil’ Kids! Hand & Body Bar: Multi-purpose bar that cleanses skin using fair-trade antioxidant-rich shea butter for kids ages 3-5, $5.95.

Multi-purpose bar that cleanses skin using fair-trade antioxidant-rich shea butter for kids ages 3-5, $5.95. Big Kids! Shampoo Bar: Coconut-based formula cleanses and softens hair and scalp without harsh sulfates for kids ages 6-12, $7.95.

Coconut-based formula cleanses and softens hair and scalp without harsh sulfates for kids ages 6-12, $7.95. Big Kids! Conditioner Bar: Nourishing coconut and sunflower oil work together to hydrate, detangle, and leave hair smooth and silky for kids ages 6-12, $7.95.

Nourishing coconut and sunflower oil work together to hydrate, detangle, and leave hair smooth and silky for kids ages 6-12, $7.95. Big Kids! Hand & Body Bar: Gently cleanses while washing away dirt and bacteria for kids ages 6-12, $5.95.

To learn more about Peach Kids, visit www.grove.co/peach. For more information about Grove Collaborative, visit www.grove.co.

About Grove Collaborative



Launched in 2016 as a Certified B Corp, Grove Collaborative is transforming consumer products into a positive force for human and environmental good. Driven by the belief that sustainability is the only future, Grove creates and curates over 150 high-performing eco-friendly brands of household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby and pet care products serving millions of households across the U.S. each year. With a flexible monthly delivery model and access to knowledgeable Grove Guides, Grove makes it easy for everyone to build sustainable routines.

Every product Grove offers — from its flagship brand of sustainably powerful home care essentials, Grove Co., plastic-free, vegan personal care line, Peach Not Plastic, and zero-waste pet care brand, Good Fur, to its exceptional third-party brands — has been thoroughly vetted against strict standards to be uncompromisingly healthy, beautifully effective, ethically produced and cruelty-free. Grove Collaborative is a public benefit corporation on a mission to move Beyond Plastic™ and in 2021, entered physical retail for the first time at Target stores nationwide, making sustainable home care products even more accessible. Grove is the first plastic neutral retailer in the world and is committed to being 100% plastic-free by 2025. For more information, visit www.grove.co.

