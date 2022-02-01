Gregory FCA Awards Inaugural Diversity Initiative Scholarships to Two Recipients and Welcomes Both into Firm’s 2022 Junior Associate Program

University of Connecticut and Villanova University graduating students to join 14 others as Junior Associates top 40 PR Firm

ARDMORE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gregory FCA has named two graduating college students the recipients of the firm’s inaugural Diversity Initiative Scholarships. University of Connecticut Te’a Gray and Villanova University’s Margaret (Maggie) Mendel both received a $2,500 scholarship and will join the company’s 2022 Junior Associate Program.

“These are exceptionally talented young professionals, who we are honored to welcome to the Gregory FCA family,” begins Joe Anthony, President of Gregory FCA. “As such, they continue our long tradition of offering young people expanded professional opportunities by providing them a leg up on the communications career ladder.”

Mendel, who graduates from Villanova this May, is a member of the school’s Communication Honors Society and has been named to Villanova’s Dean’s List. While a student, Mendel founded and operated her own multimedia business while holding a number of internships, most notably as public relations and media production intern for the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication. She also served as public relations chair for Villanova’s Filipino American Student Association.

Te’a Gray, earned recognition as a New Haven Promise Scholar, interned in the Yale University Finance Department, and served in community leadership positions as vice-chair of external relations for the SUBOG Major Weekend Committee and secretary of the National Pan-Hellenic Council. She hopes to eventually return to New Haven to help lead other young Black people away from potentially damaging life choices and toward productive careers.

Every year, Gregory FCA welcomes a new class of freshly minted college graduates into their legendary Junior Associate Program, which recruits top talent from the country’s top colleges and universities. Participants then undergo an immersive 90-day training program where they gain the skills critical to quickly advancing their careers in public relations and communications. Over its 32-year history, Gregory FCA has jump-started the careers of more than 500 recent college graduates and this year’s program will attract 16 participants nationwide.

The company makes two Diversity Initiative Scholarships available each year. Interested candidates can apply at https://gregoryfca.com/diversity-scholarship/.

