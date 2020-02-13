Greenleaf Foods, SPC, Scores Big With Chicago Sports Fans by Bringing Plant-based Menu Items to Hometown Arena

Lightlife® Burgers and Field Roast™ Frankfurters now available at the United Center and Indianapolis’ Bankers Life Field House

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast Grain Meat Co™ (“Field Roast”) products are now available on menus at the United Center, making it easier and more enjoyable for sports fans interested in adding plant-based proteins into their diets. Greenleaf Foods, SPC—the owner of Lightlife and Field Roast—signed a multi-year agreement with the United Center to offer its Lightlife® Burger and Field Roast Frankfurter at concessions and on in-suite menus at all Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Bulls games, in addition to concerts and other events at the United Center.





Attendees hungry for burgers can now order a Lightlife® Burger, made with familiar, plant-based ingredients, and served with lettuce, tomato, American cheese and secret sauce. Fans may also indulge in a Field Roast Chicago-Style Frankfurter, topped with green relish, chopped onions, sliced tomato, sport peppers, mustard and celery salt.

“We’re proud to be part of the Chicago sports experience,” said Dan Curtin, president of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “A growing number of consumers are interested in plant-based options with fewer, cleaner ingredients that still taste great and we’ll continue to deliver on quality, taste and variety.”

The company also recently partnered with Indianapolis’ Bankers Life Field House, growing its roster of major sports arenas, which already includes Los Angeles’ Memorial Coliseum, Arlington’s Globe Life Park and Chicago’s Soldier Field. At Bankers Life Field House, Pacers fans can satisfy their hunger with a traditional Lightlife® Burger or Field Roast Smoked Apple Sage Sausage.

“Our top priority is the guest experience at the United Center and a key ingredient to elevate our dining experience is partnering with top brands like Lightlife and Field Roast to diversify food options guests have access to,” said Kevin O’Brien, Director of Food & Beverage, United Center. “Whether guests are visiting for the first time or returning, this expansion of our plant-based offerings provides a new way to take our games, concerts and all events to the next level.”

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with its leading brands Lightlife and Field Roast. The full portfolio offers better-tasting, easy-to-prepare meat and cheese alternatives made with ingredients you can feel good about. Both brands are available at major retailers and foodservice locations across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information on Lightlife, visit lightlife.com and follow @LightlifeFoods on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Visit fieldroast.com and follow @FieldRoast on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for more information on Field Roast.

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

