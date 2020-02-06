Greenleaf Foods, SPC, and Purple Carrot Partner to Deliver New Plant-based Protein Options to Customers Nationwide

Lightlife® and Field Roast™ expand relationship with leading meal kit service, with Field Roast as their exclusive plant-based sausage provider for 2020

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast Grain Meat Co™ (“Field Roast”) products are now available to subscribers of Purple Carrot, the only 100% plant-based meal kit company in the United States. The delivery meal service’s partnership with Greenleaf Foods, SPC—the owner of Lightlife and Field Roast—will offer customers the option to select recipes featuring Lightlife and Field Roast products. Field Roast will also be Purple Carrot’s exclusive provider of plant-based sausage in 2020.





Flexitarian, vegetarians and vegans alike can explore the bold flavor combinations of Field Roast products and the versatile delicious taste of Lightlife products by cooking step-by-step recipes crafted by Purple Carrot. As a bonus, subscribers will regularly receive free Lightlife and Field Roast products to try and first tastes of new products as they are released.

“Our brands are committed to making plant-based eating more accessible and delicious,” said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “Our partnership with Purple Carrot enables home cooks to explore plant-based meats and satisfies growing consumer demand for easy, flavorful meal solutions.”

Throughout the year, Purple Carrot customers can expect to see recipes like Italian Cannellini Bean Stew with Mustard Greens & Parmesan dish, which will feature Field Roast Italian Sausage, and Field Roast Smoked Apple Sage Sausage Skillet with Farro & Spinach, among many other delicious dishes.

“There is such a strong interest in incorporating plant-based foods, but most people remain unsure how to approach this new way of eating,” said Andy Levitt, Founder and CEO of Purple Carrot. “No matter where consumers are on their plant-based journey, Purple Carrot’s partnership with Lightlife and Field Roast offers plant-based protein options that are familiar and flavorful, making it easy to choose plant-based.”

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with its leading brands Lightlife and Field Roast. The full portfolio offers better-tasting, easy-to-prepare meat and cheese alternatives that use ingredients you can feel good about. Both brands are available at major retailers and foodservice locations across the U.S. and Canada.

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

About Purple Carrot

Purple Carrot started with just a seed of an idea in 2014: encourage people to eat more plants for their health and the health of the planet. Today, it is leading the charge for people to adopt a plant-based lifestyle. Purple Carrot’s irresistible, globally-inspired recipes, fresh ingredients, and meals are available in the U.S. and Japan. To learn more about Purple Carrot, visit www.purplecarrot.com

