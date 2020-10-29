Greater Baltimore Medical Center Selects Phunware for Comprehensive Mobile Healthcare Solution

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PHUN #PHUN—Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, has secured a new Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) win that will give Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC) in Towson, Maryland, a new digital front door on mobile in support of more than 1.2 million square-feet of indoor medical space.

“By utilizing Phunware’s technology, GBMC patients will have access to their medical record, while also being able to use the mobile app to easily navigate to and from in-person appointments,” said Dave Hynson, Vice President and Chief Information Officer, GBMC HealthCare. “Additionally, patients can continue to connect with their providers virtually whether they are at home or on the go.”

Founded in 1965, GBMC is Central Maryland’s leading community hospital with 342 beds for acute and sub-acute care, more than 23,000 admissions and over 52,000 emergency room visits annually. GBMC’s main campus includes three medical office buildings: Physicians Pavilion East, Physicians Pavilion West and the William E. Kahlert Physicians Pavilion North. In addition to its main campus, GBMC primary care practices can be found throughout the community as well.

Phunware’s digital front door not only enables feature-rich mobile application solutions for healthcare providers, but it also offers seamless integrations with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) such as Epic. This holistic approach eliminates the pain of having to manage dozens of point solutions while simultaneously offering staff, patients and visitors a far more simplistic, cohesive and integrated healthcare experience. Additional capabilities include, but are not limited to:

Mobile engagement for contextual notifications, including appointment reminders

Real-time “blue dot” indoor positioning, including mapping, navigation and wayfinding

Multi-site support for all 15 GBMC locations

Beacon Maintenance to ensure optimal performance of MaaS Location Based Services (LBS)

Epic MyChart integration with Face ID biometric login medical record access

Prescription management with E-Visit functionality

Mobile bill pay

Staff directory

Analytics

“The GBMC mobile application portfolio is an excellent example of the digital transformation in healthcare that Phunware can help leading healthcare organizations achieve,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “By leveraging Phunware’s MaaS platform, GBMC now offers a frictionless experience through one stand-alone application portfolio for all of their needs, which is even more challenging and critical now due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic specific to COVID-19.”

Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates digital transformation in healthcare by enabling a digital front door for any hospital, clinic or medical organization.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

About Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC) is Central Maryland’s leading community hospital. GBMC is a 342 bed medical center that handles more than 23,000 admissions and over 52,000 emergency room visits annually. Since its founding in 1965, GBMC HealthCare’s accomplishments have validated the vision of GBMC’s founders to combine the best of community and university-level medicine. GBMC’s main campus also includes three medical office buildings — Physicians Pavilion East, Physicians Pavilion West and the William E. Kahlert Physicians Pavilion North. In addition to its main campus located in Towson, GBMC Health Partners primary care practices can be found throughout the community with extended and weekend hours in convenient locations including Hunt Manor, Hunt Valley, Owings Mills, Texas Station, Perry Hall, Joppa Road and Jarrettsville. Gilchrist provides medical care, counseling and support to patients and their families at every stage of serious illness, even well before hospice is needed. Gilchrist serves more than 7,600 patients each year — in homes, residential care communities and other medical settings, and at our three inpatient hospice centers in Towson, Howard County and Baltimore. In addition, Gilchrist provides grief counseling and other bereavement services to 6,500 families throughout central Maryland.

