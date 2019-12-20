Gray Television Prepares to Deliver Holiday Programming Nationwide on Syncbak’s SBTV OTT App

The collection of Holiday programming begins December 23rd, spans Christmas Day.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Syncbak, the world leader in live local broadcast streaming and home of the industry’s leading direct-to-consumer OTT app, SBTV, today announced that Gray Television will deliver a special collection of programming across the nation on SBTV around the Christmas Holiday.

The programming will include original content produced locally by Gray Television’s stations in Lexington, Clarksburg, Wausau, Madison, and Cedar Rapids, some of which programming also will be broadcast locally by those stations. The selection of programming will include Gray Television’s first direct-to-OTT broadcast. In this first, SBTV will distribute live and on demand the KCRG-produced Christmas Eve service from Cedar Rapids’ First Assembly Church at 4PM CT on Christmas Eve.

“SBTV gives our in-market viewers more ways to watch the Holiday programming they love no matter their location or device they are using,” explained Mike Braun, Senior Vice President of Digital Media at Gray Television. “We’re excited to experiment with new cutting-edge ways to extend our reach to viewers locally and across the nation with content synonymous with the season, as well as allow advertisers to reach individual viewers with targeted messages. Connecting audiences with the programming content they want to see is what broadcasting is all about,” added Braun.

“Gray Television is leading the way in local broadcast OTT,” said Jack Perry, founder & CEO at Syncbak. “The Holiday programming, especially KCRG’s direct-to-OTT broadcast, is the first of many new ways that SBTV will leverage the OTT medium and its own proprietary technology to connect local stations with viewers anywhere. The Holiday programming also kicks off a big year of innovation between Syncbak and Gray Television that we’re really excited to announce and deploy in the coming months,” added Perry.

The full line-up of programming can be found at www.sbtv.com/events. Viewers can tune in via desktop and mobile web or the SBTV app for iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV devices.

About Syncbak

Syncbak is the leader in OTT solutions, powering more than 12 million hours of live local broadcasts on OTT destinations like CBS All Access, Hulu, fuboTV, AppleTV, Amazon, the NFL, and more. Syncbak’s end-to-end platform, SimpleSync, is used by broadcasters for live-stream transcoding, cloud-based rights resolution, cloud-based DVR, device filtering, geo-location services, content management, stream monitoring, video clipping and dynamic ad insertion. Syncbak’s technology currently reaches 99 percent of the US population across 209 markets, representing 99 station groups and all major networks, including CBS, ABC, FOX, NBC, and the CW.

Syncbak recently expanded its platform with the launch of SBTV. SBTV leverages Syncbak’s industry-leading live stream platform, SimpleSync, and its proprietary live DAI technology, AdSync, to deliver free, hyper-local content to viewers anytime, anywhere. The company was founded in 2009 and has offices in Marion, IA and New York, NY.

