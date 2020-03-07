Grass Valley presents EDIUS 8.5 at the NAB Show

Grünwald, 25th of April 2017 — Today Grass Valley presents version 8.5 of EDIUS at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

These are the most important new features included in the update to version 8.5:

Support of H.265 HEVC Codec : EDIUS now supports the importing as well as the editing of H.265 material as used by e.g. the Samsung NX1, the latest DJI drones or the Panasonic GH5 camera when using its 6K photo mode.

: EDIUS now supports the importing as well as the editing of H.265 material as used by e.g. the Samsung NX1, the latest DJI drones or the Panasonic GH5 camera when using its 6K photo mode. Metadata : EDIUS 8.5 accesses and incorporates more metadata from recorded material than previously – now also from recent Panasonic cameras such as the DC-GH5, AG-UX90 and AG-UX180.

: EDIUS 8.5 accesses and incorporates more metadata from recorded material than previously – now also from recent Panasonic cameras such as the DC-GH5, AG-UX90 and AG-UX180. Metadata display : EDIUS 8 now shows the exact date and time of the recorded footage in the onscreen display also for Sony XAVC-S clips. The metadata can be shown in the onscreen display or burned into the video. Grass Valley has integrated this feature at the request of the German police, which uses hundreds of EDIUS work stations to evaluate video recordings.

: EDIUS 8 now shows the exact date and time of the recorded footage in the onscreen display also for Sony XAVC-S clips. The metadata can be shown in the onscreen display or burned into the video. Grass Valley has integrated this feature at the request of the German police, which uses hundreds of EDIUS work stations to evaluate video recordings. Adaptation for Avid Media Composer users changing to EDIUS : It is now possible to include a frame that is positioned at an out marker into the preview.

: It is now possible to include a frame that is positioned at an out marker into the preview. Faster H.264 encoder : The speed at with H.264 based material is exported is improved for H.264/AVC, XAVC S, AVCHD and Blu-ray.

: The speed at with H.264 based material is exported is improved for H.264/AVC, XAVC S, AVCHD and Blu-ray. Improved H.264 encoding quality : the already excellent quality of H.264 based material has yet again been improved.

: the already excellent quality of H.264 based material has yet again been improved. Export : Apart from the existing XAVC and XDCAM formats now also XAVC V1.2 QFHD Long 422 and XDCAM FHD 36M are supported.

: Apart from the existing XAVC and XDCAM formats now also XAVC V1.2 QFHD Long 422 and XDCAM FHD 36M are supported. User interface : All parts of the user interface (e.g. QuickTitler, effects pallet, Lay outer) are now optimised for UHD screens and high resolution laptop displays.

: All parts of the user interface (e.g. QuickTitler, effects pallet, Lay outer) are now optimised for UHD screens and high resolution laptop displays. Audio mixer : It is now possible to change the values for the volume and pan functions by entering the numbers manually.

: It is now possible to change the values for the volume and pan functions by entering the numbers manually. Primary colour correction : It is now possible to choose between “Display Light“ and “Scene Light”. The setting “Display Light” is the new default setting since version EDIUS 8.5.

: It is now possible to choose between “Display Light“ and “Scene Light”. The setting “Display Light” is the new default setting since version EDIUS 8.5. HDR support : The primary colour correction now supports the “High Dynamic Range” colour spaces BT. 2020 PQ and BT.2100 PQ.

: The primary colour correction now supports the “High Dynamic Range” colour spaces BT. 2020 PQ and BT.2100 PQ. Media management: the media content management tool Mync included in EDIUS can now export the storyboard as an XML list. It is possible to transfer all clips used in the storyboard. With this function it now becomes much easier to exchange Mync and EDIUS projects on different editing systems. The XML file can also be easily imported into other software which supports Final Cut Pro 7 XML. In addition, the updated Mync version now also supports all new formats supported by EDIUS (such as H.265 HEVC, Canon C700 Raw), colour spaces (BT.2020/BT.2100 PC) and metadata. Mync also receives the improved H.264 encoder.

The upgrade to version 8.5 is free of charge for owners of EDIUS Pro 8 or EDIUS Workgroup 8! It can be downloaded via the website www.EDIUS.net.

EDIUS 8 is available starting from approx. 150 £ (Education version and Upgrades). Please contact your local reseller.

Further information on the new features in EDIUS 8.5 you find in our current podcast on www.EDIUS.net/podcast. On www.EDIUS.net you find the free 30 day full version to test as well as free tutorials, tips and tricks regarding EDIUS as well as a list of resellers.

About Grass Valley

Grass Valley is a global technology company in the broadcast industry, providing industry-proven solutions for TV broadcasters, editorial offices and production companies, from capture through networked editing to broadcasting.

A modular component of many Grass Valley applications is EDIUS. As the core application of networked editorial systems and as stand-alone editing solution, EDIUS offers native support for more codecs and formats than any other NLE. Comparison tests prove the outstanding EDIUS performance in the handling on the timeline and in the export with significantly lower hardware requirements.

EDIUS Pro 8 is regularly updated with new creative tools, which are made available to users free of charge.

About magic multi media GmbH

magic multi media GmbH, based in Grünwald near Munich, is the exclusive Grass Valley EDIUS distributor in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Under the name of www.digitalschnitt.de it has also been one of the most specialized EDIUS retailers for more than two decades and offers the entire spectrum of video editing, turnkey systems and cameras.

