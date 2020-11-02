Graphic Design Magazine Recognizes ProAmpac & Evofem Biosciences® with 2020 HEALTH+WELLNESS Award

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EvofemBiosciences–Flexible packaging leader ProAmpac today joined Evofem Biosciences® and McCann Health New Jersey to celebrate winning a 2020 HEALTH+WELLNESS Award for excellence among medical packaging graphics.





Graphic Design USA (GDUSA), a magazine and information resource for graphic design professionals, announced that Evofem Biosciences’ PhexxiTM Packaging, graphically designed by McCann Health New Jersey and printed by ProAmpac, has been honored with a HEALTH+WELLNESS Award. According to GDUSA, “It’s a unique opportunity to be recognized by clients, prospects and the community for design, advertising and marketing excellence,” among the health and wellness community from patient care to healthy living.

“This award is a reflection of ProAmpac’s focus on healthcare packaging development and best-in-class printing,” said Adam Grose, Chief Commercial Officer of ProAmpac.

“We are delivering a first-in-class product for women and our packaging needed to reflect the bold changes we’re making to the birth control industry,” said Timothy Glennon, Vice President of Marketing for Evofem Biosciences. “We are proud to partner with ProAmpac. Their willingness to work collaboratively not only with our team at Evofem Biosciences, but with the designers at McCann Health New Jersey is a testament to their ability to be a versatile and supportive partner in packaging,” added Glennon.

PhexxiTM (lactic acid, citric acid, and potassium bitartrate) is a new-to-market non-hormonal, prescription vaginal gel used to prevent pregnancy in females who choose to use an on-demand method of birth control. The product packaging utilizes a high performance solventless adhesive laminated material that is converted into single-use stick packages with sleek 10 color flexo printed graphics.

To learn more about ProAmpac’s Home, Health and Beauty offerings contact [email protected] or go to ProAmpac.com/HHB.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (STIs). The Company’s first commercial product, Phexxi™ (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is the first and only hormone-free, prescription vaginal gel approved in the United States for the prevention of pregnancy. The Company is evaluating EVO100 in a Phase 3 clinical trial, ‘EVOGUARD,’ for the prevention of urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women. For more information, please visit www.evofem.com.

Phexxi™ is a trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering. We provide creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® — provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

Contacts

Kristy Paulin



ProAmpac



(413) 875-9872



[email protected]