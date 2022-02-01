Grant Lottering Fitbod Workout App Success

Personalized fitness app featured Laureus Donation during the 2022 Im’Possible Tour.

NORFOLK, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UHSM Health Share, a faith-based health care nonprofit, connected partner Fitbod with Laureus Sport for Good and UHSM Ambassador, Grant Lottering for the USA, 2022 Im’Possible, extreme endurance cycle and tour along the Californian Mission Trail. Former professional athlete, international extreme endurance cyclist and motivational speaker Grant Lottering received a custom workout from the Fitbod app, in partnership with Lottering’s first USA Tour. During the tour, which took place from June 1 through June 4, 2022, fans and followers had the chance to download, complete, and donate towards the Laureus Sport for Good USA and Im’Possible Tour cause. While the workout routine “Grant Lottering High Endurance Workout” is still available for fans everywhere, during the four-day rally, Fitbod received between 140 and 150 downloads and completions of the workout itself, which enabled Fitbod to donate for each workout completed.

FitBod is a personalized fitness app that leverages health data to enable users to develop and nurture weekly fitness habits; Fitbod pledged, and stayed true to their word, and donated $1.00 towards Laureus Sport for Good USA for every new workout downloaded and completed through their app, which is available in the Apple, Google, and Android stores, worldwide. Through Grant Lottering’s high endurance workout, Fitbod users, UHSM members, and the general public had the unique opportunity to train with and cheer-on extreme-endurance cyclist Grant Lottering.

“We are thrilled to support USHM and Laureus Sport for Good,” said Krystian Michalak, head of sales and partnership at Fitbod. “Both organizations have fantastic initiatives that truly make a difference in the world and peoples’ lives. Fitbod is eager to contribute to such noble causes while raising awareness of our unique workout with Grant Lottering.”

“Our partnership with Fitbod empowers our members to pursue active and healthy lives,” said UHSM President Christopher Jin. “We understand that working out can sometimes be arduous and unexciting. But, with Grant Lottering’s high endurance workout on the Fitbod App, our members can have an enjoyable and exciting experience while simultaneously reaping the benefits of physical exercise. We couldn’t think of anyone more inspirational and encouraging to lead our valued members in an intense workout than Grant, one of our own incredible USHM ambassadors.”

After miraculously surviving a cycling accident requiring 12 surgeries and later emergency cancer treatment, Lottering would go on to do the impossible by completing multiple extreme cycling events for charity dubbed the Im’possible Tours. Over European mountains and across South Africa, he continues to astonish the medical profession and audiences alike, raising funds for underprivileged children worldwide through Laureus Sport for Good. Lottering’s remarkable story and life journey continue to inspire and challenge audiences to be resilient and persevere in the face of adversity, reaching over 90 million people globally. For his latest Im’possible Tour, sponsored by UHSM, Lottering completed a 700-mile semi-non-stop traverse, climbing 63,000 feet through Southern California along the Mission Trail.

Funds from this year’s Tour supported Laureus Sport for Good USA in ensuring kids across the country have access to sports programs that teach life skills. Ahead of the tour, Grant visited Laureus USA grantee, Woodcraft Rangers in LA, to help inspire the next generation and to experience first-hand the work he is supporting through his Im’Possible tour.

UHSM Health Share is a nonprofit, faith-based health sharing ministry that facilitates member-to-member health sharing among fellow Christians, serving as a connector to administer medical cost sharing through its We Share programs. Christian healthcare is chosen by millions each year over traditional insurance plans, and We Share programs by UHSM stand alone as the only health sharing that offers members true prescription coverage through the CVS Caremark network plus access to basic care through CVS Minute Clinic and Health Hub. We Share and UHSM members can also access care through nearly one million doctors, hospitals and specialists in the First Health PPO Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aetna Inc. Additionally, all members can contact the DocDay telehealth network seven days a week for diagnoses, treatment, lab orders and prescriptions related to more than 40 health conditions. Headquartered in Norfolk, VA, UHSM offers its members simple, fair, and friendly healthcare programs. The UHSM mission is to help Christian families fulfill their God-given purpose to care for one another, foster holistic wellbeing, and positively impact our communities in need.

