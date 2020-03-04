Grandstream Announces New Upgrades to IPVideoTalk Conferencing Platform

The Free Web plan and Room System Plans have been enhanced to support more video feeds and participants at no extra cost

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grandstream today announced major new upgrades to their IPVideoTalk conferencing service in order support more video feeds, additional conference participants and longer meetings. Both the free Web Meeting plan and Room System plans, which pair with Grandstream’s GVC series of video conferencing devices, have been enhanced. All plans offer meetings that can be attended from almost any device, including PCs, Macs and any Android or iOS device using the free IPVideoTalk app.

Thanks to these upgrades, IPVideoTalk’s free Personal Web plan now supports double the amount of video feeds, for a total of up to 6 feeds. This free plan also now supports up to 8 participants and meetings up to 70-minutes in length. Anyone can sign up for an IPVideoTalk Web Meetings plan as there are no special requirements or restrictions. It allows users to easily host and join video meetings through IPVideoTalk’s web-based interface on PCs and Macs as well as mobile devices running the IPVideoTalk app.

IPVideoTalk Room System plans, compatible with Grandstream’s GVC series of Video Conferencing devices, now support up to 8 video feeds on all plans. The Small Business Plan, available as a 3-month free trial for all GVC3200 series customers, has nearly doubled the number of participants it supports, now up to 15. These Room-System plan upgrades are available at no extra cost. IPVideoTalk Room-System plans offer a seamless, cloud-based conferencing platform that links Grandstream’s GVC series devices in any location while also supporting PC, Mac and mobile attendance through the free IPVideoTalk app.

To view all IPVideoTalk plans, and to sign up for an account, click here.

IPVideoTalk was created to help businesses hold more valuable meetings, increase productivity and save money on business travel costs. All plans offer state-of-the-art features to take any meeting to the next level, including 1080p HD video resolutions, HD audio quality, one-click meetings, webinar functionality, computer and content sharing, a host of meeting controls and more. IPVideoTalk meetings can be attended from almost any device, including PCs, Macs and any Android or iOS device using the free IPVideoTalk app. Visit www.ipvideotalk.com to learn more and to sign up.

About Grandstream



Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small-to-medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility. Visit www.grandstream.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Grandstream Contact

Phil Bowers



[email protected]