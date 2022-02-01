Grand Opening of Pizza Factory Ocean Shores Brings Excitement to Coastal Town as Tourist Season Heats Up

OCEAN SHORES, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#OceanShoresWA—Pizza Factory Ocean Shores is holding its grand opening today, bringing excitement from locals and tourists alike. The day started with a special ribbon cutting ceremony, attended by Grays Harbor and Ocean Shores dignitaries as well as corporate executives from Pizza Factory and Pepsico. The latest franchise in Pizza Factory’s growing base of restaurants will be its first store to feature Pepsi products alongside its menu of homemade pizzas, salads, pastas, and sandwiches.

“Pizza Factory Ocean Shores and its franchise owners are exactly the type of enthusiastic and locally-invested entrepreneurs and investors we are working to attract and support in Grays Harbor County overall and in Ocean Shores specifically, and we look forward to supporting their success,” said Lynnette Buffington, Chief Executive Officer of Greater Grays Harbor, a county organization that functions both as a regional Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council. Pizza Factory Ocean Shores is a member of both Greater Grays Harbor and the Washington Hospitality Association.

The franchise is owned and operated by locals Margaret Dawson and Stuart Corcoran, under their company CDH Restaurants LLC. To date, the restaurant has hired more than 25 employees, nearly all residents of Ocean Shores. Pizza Factory Ocean Shores has emphasized its diversity and inclusion hiring practices, welcoming employees across generations, ethnicities, military background, and experience. The restaurant management is also working with several local non-profits and the local school district to use their business to raise money and support for these organizations and their missions.

CDH Restaurants / Pizza Factory Ocean Shores wants to thank the following Grays Harbor companies for making this day possible as well as highlight the local businesses the restaurant is partnering with:

CDH Restaurants and Pizza Factory Ocean Shores also wants to recognize and thank the Quinault Indian Nation.

