Grammy Award-Winning, Multiplatinum Superstar Cardi B Gets Animated in Nickelodeon’s Hit Preschool Series Baby Shark’s Big Show!

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pop culture worlds collide when Baby Shark meets Grammy Award-winning, multiplatinum superstar Cardi B in a brand-new episode of Nickelodeon’s hit animated preschool series Baby Shark’s Big Show! For the first time ever, Cardi B will lend her voice to an animated character, rap icon “Sharki B,” in “The Seaweed Sway,” premiering Friday, April 15, at 12 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. The episode, which also features guest appearances by Cardi B’s family, Offset as “Offshark” and Kulture as “Kulture Shark,” follows Baby Shark and William as they meet Sharki B and try to learn the dance craze she created. The news was announced today by Brian Robbins, President & Chief Executive Officer, Paramount Pictures & Nickelodeon, and Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family, Paramount+, at Nickelodeon’s annual upfront presentation held at New York City’s Palladium Times Square.

Cardi B guest stars as Sharki B, the biggest star in the seven seas–flashy, awe-inspiring, and ruthlessly fun–but always 100% herself and fin-spires other fishies to do the same. She is joined in the episode by: Offset as Offshark, a cool fish with a great vibe and a huge Sharki fan; and Kulture, as Kulture Shark, Offshark’s three-year-old daughter who is excited to attend Sharki’s big concert with her dad.

In the special episode, Baby Shark and William meet the ferociously fun rap icon Sharki B, who is swimming into Carnivore Cove to perform her splash hit dance craze, The Seaweed Sway. Sharki asks Baby Shark and William to show her around town before her big concert and perform The Seaweed Sway with her on stage that night. As hard as William tries, he keeps messing up the final move of the dance. Luckily, thanks to the help of his friends and his musical icon Sharki, William learns that the true secret to great dancing is doing it his own unique way.

The song, “The Seaweed Sway” will be featured on Nick Jr.’s compilation album, Sing, Dance & Sway the Nick Jr. Way, available on all digital streaming platforms, including iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tidal, Pandora and more, on April 8.

The world of Baby Shark continues to grow with its first-ever original feature-length film in development for Paramount+ in the U.S. in 2023, and season two episodes of Baby Shark’s Big Show! that will debut later this year. Co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and The Pinkfong Company, Baby Shark’s Big Show! airs regularly weekdays at 7 a.m. (ET/PT) on the Nick Jr. channel and can be streamed on Nick Jr. On Demand and Download-To-Own services, as well as NickJr.com, the Nick Jr. App and Noggin, Nickelodeon’s interactive learning service for preschoolers. In addition, “Baby Shark Shorts,” a collection of mini-adventures, are available to watch on Paramount+. Baby Shark’s Big Show! also airs on Nick Jr. channels internationally.

Baby Shark’s Big Show! features a swim-sational lineup of voice actors: Kimiko Glenn (Orange is the New Black), as Baby Shark; Luke Youngblood (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone), as William; Natasha Rothwell (Insecure), as Mommy Shark; Eric Edelstein (We Bare Bears), as Daddy Shark; Debra Wilson (MADtv), as Grandma Shark; and Patrick Warburton (Seinfeld), as Grandpa Shark.

In addition to Nickelodeon and The Pinkfong Company’s partnership to produce Baby Shark’s Big Show!, Paramount Consumer Products is managing consumer products licensing worldwide, excluding China, Korea and Southeast Asia, for the Pinkfong Baby Shark property.

Pinkfong Baby Shark launched on YouTube in November 2015 and took the world by storm, becoming the world’s first video ever to hit 10 billion views on YouTube, making it the most viewed video in YouTube history. With music, characters, story and dance all combined together, the song certified RIAA Diamond and 11x platinum single for selling over 11 million units in the U.S., and spawned a viral phenomenon #BabySharkChallenge, generating over one million cover videos around the globe.

Baby Shark’s Big Show! is executive produced by Gary “Doodles” DiRaffaele (Breadwinners), Tommy Sica (Breadwinners) and Whitney Ralls (My Little Pony: Equestria Girls). The series is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank, Calif., with production overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation, Global Series Content. Max Goodman serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production for the series.

