GrammaTech CodeSentry 4.0 Enables Developers to Identify Security Vulnerabilities Hidden in Third Party Code

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppSec—GrammaTech, a leading provider of application security testing products and software research services, today announced a new version of its CodeSentry software supply chain security platform which enables organizations to detect security vulnerabilities contained in third party code. CodeSentry uses binary software composition analysis (BSCA) to identify known threats (CVEs) and common weakness enumeration (CWE) errors in externally developed software components without access to source code.

While the bulk of the industry’s attention has focused on vulnerabilities in open source software (OSS) with initiatives like OpenSSF, an equally important problem remains. According to VDC Research, nearly 60% of software products contain third-party code, most of which uses open source components under the hood. Since this pre-built code is delivered in binary format, organizations lack the ability to detect security risks it contains prior to using it to develop applications or embedding it in physical products such as automobiles, medical devices and more.

To detect vulnerabilities in third-party or pre-built code during the development process, CodeSentry 4.0 provides comprehensive support for desktop and mobile applications, firmware, containers, and embedded operating systems.

“Software development teams are increasingly being tasked with ensuring the integrity of their products by avoiding security and safety defects that can lead to costly product failures or recalls,” said Mike Dager, CEO of GrammaTech. “This security concern has even escalated the creation of regulatory requirements for the software supply chain from the FDA and the recent presidential Executive Order. CodeSentry 4.0 makes it possible for organizations to verify the contents, security and safety of third-party software components they use to build their products.”

Securing Third Party Code from the Inside Out

Since source code is rarely available for third party software, binary analysis is an emerging alternative for extracting a software bill of materials (SBOM) to identify components, dependencies and security vulnerabilities they may contain. Offered as a SaaS or on-premises solution, CodeSentry automates this process – providing a foundation for improving software supply chain security.

CodeSentry 4.0 provides the broadest coverage of any binary SCA platform that includes:

Desktop, Server and Mobile platforms: Windows, Linux, macOS, Java, Android and iOS

Language Support: Python, JavaScript and binaries originating from: C/C++, C#, Java and Go

Embedded OSes: VxWorks, QNX and Android

CPU Architectures: x86, ARM32/64, MIPS and AVR32

File Formats: Embedded and Firmware Filesystem Image Formats, Mobile File Formats, Docker containers, and Python and Javascript Packages

Supports multiple SBOM formats including SPDX and CycloneDX

Availability

GrammaTech CodeSentry 4.0 is available immediately from GrammaTech and its business partners worldwide.

