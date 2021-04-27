 Graceland’s All-American 4th of July Weekend Saturday, July 3 – Sunday, July 4, 2021

To celebrate the holiday Graceland will host several special events and parties including an All-American Fireworks Extravaganza on Sunday, July 4th

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#4thofjuly—Elvis Presley’s Graceland® will be lit in red, white and blue as it celebrates the nation’s independence during its “All-American July 4th Weekend.” The weekend will include live music, a VIP Dinner and Reception on the grounds of Graceland, a gospel brunch, special “hidden” tours of Graceland, and will be capped of with a fireworks extravaganza set to Elvis music.





Individual tickets and various packages are available including the All-American Weekend Hotel Packages at the AAA-rated Four Diamond Guest House at Graceland Resort. On July 4th, VIP Package holders are invited to a private reception and BBQ dinner and party on the grounds of the original Graceland Chapel along, with a toast celebrating America’s Birthday in front of the iconic Graceland Mansion. Packages also include tours of Graceland Mansion, Elvis’ airplanes, and Elvis Presley’s Memphis™ – where in addition to the world’s largest collection of Elvis memorabilia, guests can also participate in 10 all-new Interactive Experiences that give fans the opportunity to get closer to Elvis than ever before via new virtual and augmented reality activities designed to inspire, entertain and inform. These new additions create dozens of interactive, shareable moments and one-of-a-kind customized photos and videos of guests with Elvis to download and share with friends.

The festivities kick-off on Saturday, July 3rd at the Soundstage at Graceland with an Elvis Tribute Concert starring the 2009 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Bill Cherry. Joined by the EAS band and back-up singers, fans will feel the power of Elvis on stage – from the karate kicks to the king-sized vocals – and will be immersed into the glitz and glamor of Elvis’ incredible stage performances from the 70s. With precise vocals, movements, stage choreography and his uncanny resemblance to Elvis, Bill’s talent and powerhouse tribute to Elvis has been recognized and awarded worldwide. From the most tender ballads to the hardest rocking showstoppers, Bill Cherry delivers each song with impeccable energy, spirit, and heart.

For those seeking the ultimate Graceland experience, Graceland’s VP of Archives and Exhibitions Angie Marchese will lead an after-hours, two-hour Hidden Graceland Tour at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Limited to just 10 guests, this private tour of Elvis’ iconic home will feature the sites and stories that made the Mansion the King’s castle. This exclusive experience will provide a glimpse of hidden areas and items not seen on regular tours – and will feature a special photo op inside Graceland Mansion.

America’s birthday celebration continues on the 4th of July at The Guest House at Graceland with “The Great American Sunday Gospel Brunch” featuring delicious Southern specialties and The Cummings Street Worship Team.

Throughout the day, guests can also enjoy touring the Mansion and visiting all the exhibits, shops and restaurants at Elvis Presley’s Memphis (EPM). Admission to EPM and parking will be free after 7:00 p.m. Once the sun sets at approximately 9:00 p.m. an unforgettable free fireworks display will be set to Elvis music. The show will be hosted by DJ Argo of SiriusXM Elvis Radio, who will share unique stories of Elvis and Graceland.

The complete schedule for Graceland’s upcoming All-American July 4th Weekend, including available weekend packages and individual tickets for the Elvis Tribute Concert and gospel brunch, is available at www.graceland.com/july-4.

About Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland, in Memphis, is music’s most important and beloved landmark, with hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world visiting the historic home each year. Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. (EPE) manages the operations of Graceland and its related properties, including Elvis Presley’s Memphis, Graceland’s entertainment and exhibition complex over 200,000 square feet in size; the new 80,000 square feet Graceland Exhibition Center featuring rotating exhibits; the AAA Four Diamond Guest House at Graceland 450-room resort hotel; and the Graceland Archives, featuring thousands of artifacts from Elvis’ home and career. EPE also produces and licenses Elvis-themed live events, tours, and attractions worldwide. Graceland Holdings LLC, led by managing partner Joel Weinshanker, is the majority owner of EPE. Graceland is the only attraction worldwide to ever receive eight USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards including “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour,” “Best Tennessee Attraction and Iconic Landmark,” “Best Musical Attraction,” “Best Historic Southern Attraction,” and the #1 “Iconic American Attraction.” The TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards named Graceland the most popular attraction in Tennessee and one of the top 25 landmarks in the world and Rolling Stone named it one of 10 Great American Music Landmarks. For more information on EPE and Graceland, visit www.graceland.com.

