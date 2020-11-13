Graceland Kicks Off the Holiday Season with Virtual Holiday Lighting, Special Christmas Tours and an Overnight Package at The Guest House at Graceland

The November 19 Holiday Lighting on Facebook Live will officially begin the Christmas season at Graceland.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#elvis–The magic of Christmas returns to Elvis Presley’s Graceland® on November 19 at 6:00 pm CT with the time-honored tradition of Graceland’s annual Christmas Lighting Ceremony. This year, everyone around the world can enjoy it together as the event is presented virtually via Facebook Live on the Elvis Presley’s Graceland Facebook page.

Also new this year, guests visiting Graceland on December 1-20, can enjoy special Graceland Christmas tours daily from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The Graceland Christmas tours will feature live tour guides throughout Graceland mansion sharing stories about what it was like to spend Christmas at Graceland with Elvis. Guests will be surrounded by the beauty of Elvis’ traditional holiday decorations, both inside and outside Graceland mansion. In addition, the Graceland mansion tour will feature special holiday displays direct from the Graceland Archives. Last year USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards named Graceland the nation’s “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour,” and Elvis’ home is currently nominated again this year, with voting going on now at 10Best.com.





Guests can also visit Elvis Presley’s Memphis Entertainment Complex, which will be decked out for the holidays, where they can explore 10 Elvis exhibits and attractions all about the life and legacy of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, including all-new immersive activities featuring dozens of interactive, shareable moments that allow guests to get closer to Elvis than ever before via virtual and augmented reality technology, all included the Graceland ticket price.

For the full Christmas at Graceland experience, The Guest House at Graceland resort is offering a Graceland Christmas Hotel Package. Available the nights of December 1 – 20, guests can book their entire Christmas at Graceland experience in one easy step and enjoy a savings of 20% off their room and tour tickets. The package includes an overnight stay in a luxurious guest room, tickets for the Graceland Christmas Tour, access to Elvis Presley’s Memphis Entertainment Complex, a tour of Elvis’ planes, a limited-edition Graceland Christmas print by Joe Petruccio, and a set of three limited-edition, collectible Graceland Christmas CD greetings from past holiday seasons.

The extravagant Christmas display at the King’s castle includes hundreds of blue lights along the driveway, a life-size Nativity scene, Santa and his sleigh, and much more, all originally displayed at Graceland by Elvis and the Presley family.

New this year are the Graceland gift cards that are redeemable for tours, event tickets, Graceland gift shops and restaurants, at The Guest House at Graceland resort hotel, and online at ShopGraceland.com. There are six Elvis e-gift card designs that can be sent via email and one physical gift card can be sent via mail. Gift card funds do not expire.

Graceland Christmas Tours and The Guest House at Graceland™ hotel Christmas package are now available for booking at www.graceland.com/Christmas.

About Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland, in Memphis, is music’s most important and beloved landmark, with hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world visiting the historic home each year. Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. (EPE) manages the operations of Graceland and its related properties, including Elvis Presley’s Memphis, Graceland’s new entertainment and exhibition complex over 200,000 square feet in size; the new 80,000 square feet Graceland Exhibition Center featuring rotating exhibits; the AAA Four Diamond Guest House at Graceland 450-room resort hotel; and the Graceland Archives, featuring thousands of artifacts from Elvis’ home and career. EPE also produces and licenses Elvis-themed live events, tours, and attractions worldwide. Graceland Holdings LLC, led by managing partner Joel Weinshanker, is the majority owner of EPE. Graceland is the only attraction worldwide to ever receive seven USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards: in 2019 it was named “Best Tennessee Attraction and Iconic Landmark,” and “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour,” in 2018 it was voted “Best Tennessee Attraction” and “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour,” in 2015 voted the world’s “Best Musical Attraction” and “Best Historic Southern Attraction,” and in 2013 voted the #1 “Iconic American Attraction.” In 2019 TripAdvisor named Graceland the most popular attraction in Tennessee, in 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards named Graceland one of the top 25 landmarks in the world and Rolling Stone named it one of 10 Great American Music Landmarks. For more information on EPE and Graceland, visit www.graceland.com.

About The Guest House at Graceland

The Guest House at Graceland, along with the new Elvis Presley’s Memphis exhibit and entertainment complex, is the most significant enhancement to Graceland since it opened to the public in 1982 and the largest hotel project in Memphis in over 90 years. The AAA Four-Diamond world-class resort, just steps away from Elvis Presley’s iconic mansion, features 430 spacious guest rooms and 20 luxury suites, two full-service restaurants, expansive meeting and special events space for conventions, meetings, weddings and gatherings for 1350 people, a 464-seat theater for live performances and movies, an expansive outdoor pool and a manicured lawn space with capabilities for a 400-person tent for special outdoor events. Reservations for The Guest House at Graceland may be made by calling 800-238-2000 or 901-443-3000, or online at www.GuestHouseGraceland.com.

