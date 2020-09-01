Grabango Launches Checkout-Free Service at Giant Eagle’s GetGo Café+Market Store

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grabango, the leading checkout-free technology provider for existing stores, announced today the launch of commercial service with one of its retail partners, Giant Eagle, Inc., owner of GetGo Café+Market. Grabango’s checkout-free system is now available to save shoppers time by letting them skip the line. The first Giant Eagle location to make Grabango available is its GetGo Café+Market store in Fox Chapel, which serves the Greater Pittsburgh community.

To get started, shoppers download the free Grabango app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Shoppers at a Grabango-equipped store:

Enter the store normally. There is no check-in required, and no turnstiles or other special gear at the front door.

Shop as usual. The system automatically accounts for all selected items.

Skip the checkout line and scan the code in their Grabango app on the way out.

Receive an accurate, digital receipt in the app.

“Together, Giant Eagle, GetGo and Grabango are offering new levels of convenience by solving everyone’s #1 frustration – waiting in checkout lines,” said Will Glaser, CEO of Grabango. “Checkout-free convenience has arrived, and we’re so proud to be offering it with Giant Eagle; they’re a fantastic partner.”

Today’s announcement marks the beginning of a new era of shopping that skips checkout lines and drives improved retailer efficiency. The Grabango system delivers these benefits to large scale retailers measured by square footage or number of locations. This opening is the industry’s first true retrofit of an existing store, operating seamlessly with the preexisting planogram and merchandise mix. The system was installed with no interruptions to store operations and preserves shopper privacy as Grabango does not use facial recognition.

“We’re excited to bring checkout-free technology to our Pittsburgh area shoppers. With Grabango, our GetGo guests are able to get in, get out and get going even faster with a more convenient, contactless, shopping experience,” said Laura Karet, President and CEO of Giant Eagle, Inc. “We look forward to success at our Fox Chapel GetGo and to rolling out more Grabango-powered convenience and grocery stores in the near future.”

While Giant Eagle is the first to launch commercial service with Grabango’s checkout-free technology, Grabango has been deploying its enterprise-class solutions to the world’s largest grocery and convenience store chains since early 2019. The company has raised $32 million dollars in venture financing to accelerate development and growth. In addition to this and other stores, Grabango has also launched the largest checkout-free store in the world, large enough to house all of the competing technology providers’ deployments combined. It’s Grabango’s ability to operate at this scale with enterprise-class reliability that differentiates the company.

“Grabango’s commercial deployment with Giant Eagle’s GetGo is only the beginning, and consumers can expect Grabango’s checkout-free technology to be widely available in the near future,” added Glaser.

About Giant Eagle and GetGo

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among the top 40 on Forbes magazine’s largest private corporations list, is one of the nation’s largest food, fuel and pharmacy retailers and distributors with approximately $10 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be a leading food, fuel and pharmacy retailer in the region with more than 200 supermarkets and 270 café and market stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. For more information, visit www.gianteagle.com.

GetGo evolves the traditional convenience store experience, delivering a cafe and market that features a wide-ranging menu of high-quality fresh food and meal solutions, and quality customer service in an inviting in-store setting. For more information on GetGo, visit www.getgocafe.com.

About Grabango

Grabango is the leading provider of checkout-free technology for large-scale store chains. Grabango delivers a next-generation shopper experience and is the only enterprise-class, checkout-free solution on the market today. The Grabango platform is a fault-tolerant, edge computing network that accurately processes millions of simultaneous transactions. The system places no limits on who can enter the store, what can be sold there, or how the shelving is configured. Grabango was founded in 2016 by Will Glaser, who also co-founded Pandora Media. For more information, visit www.grabango.com.

