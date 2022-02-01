Governor Newsom Visits Moxion Power as Company Announces Energy Storage Gigafactory in Richmond, CA

Moxion’s new facility will create 800 local manufacturing jobs and produce approximately 10,000 mobile energy storage products annually, representing over 7GWh of battery capacity.

Moxion’s products offer a 100% electric solution to industries that have historically relied on fossil-fuel-burning generators for temporary power.

RICHMOND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CleanEnergy–Today, Governor Gavin Newsom joined Moxion Power, a California-based manufacturer of clean, mobile energy storage technology, to highlight a new state-of-the-art gigafactory at historic Ford Point in Richmond, California.





Located adjacent to Moxion’s existing factory at the Ford Point Assembly Plant, near the Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Park, the new 205,000 square foot facility will be one of the largest energy storage manufacturing facilities in the United States, with more than seven gigawatt hours of annual battery manufacturing capacity.

Moxion’s second manufacturing facility will bring hundreds of local manufacturing jobs to the community and build on Richmond’s legacy and leadership in energy, manufacturing, and technology. The project is being developed at Terminal 3, an underutilized port terminal at The Port of Richmond, the third largest deepwater port by volume in the state. As production ramps up from this second factory, Moxion projects its team to grow from 250 to over 1,000 employees, including hundreds of engineers and manufacturing professionals.

Governor Newsom joined Moxion to release California’s clean energy roadmap, called “Building the Electricity Grid of the Future: California’s Clean Energy Transition Plan,” a comprehensive set of policies aimed at achieving the state’s ambitious clean energy and climate goals and encouraging significant investment and job creation in the state from companies like Moxion Power.

“California is the #1 manufacturing state in America. The future happens here first, and we have to accelerate our transition. We can achieve reliability through ingenuity, through entrepreneurial spirit, through creativity, and not just through inspiration but desperation,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “Out of the ashes of the wildfire, this idea was conceived. To come up with an idea, put pen to paper, get the capital, get the workforce trained and operational, manufacturing in a community that has been ravaged by the fossil fuel industry in the past, but now with a fresh air of progress, you’ve marked the framework of the future. It’s an American story. It’s a California made story.”

“We are very thankful to stand alongside Governor Newsom and announce our new gigafactory in Richmond, California,” said Paul Huelskamp, CEO of Moxion Power. “This facility will expand our production capacity to provide more customers with our cutting-edge mobile energy storage systems, which are designed, engineered, and manufactured right here in a city rich with manufacturing history. Moxion is proud to support Governor Newsom and the state of California in driving our economy towards a more resilient and sustainable future.”

Moxion’s mobile batteries offer a 100 percent electric solution to industries that have historically relied on generators for temporary power, including construction, film, live events, disaster response, utilities, and defense. Moxion’s energy storage systems are mobile, silent, produce no direct emissions, and can be charged with renewable energy, making them a cleaner and more sustainable solution than existing generator technology.

Moxion’s products and services, which enable the decarbonization of some of the largest industries in the state, combined with commitments to local manufacturing, make Moxion a strong partner for the state of California, which has set ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning its economy away from the fossil fuel industry. The company recently delivered the first of 600 mobile power systems under a multi-million dollar deal with Sunbelt Rentals, in which the California Air Resources Board’s CORE program played a significant role in encouraging adoption. Moxion is also partnering with Amazon Studios, based in Culver City, CA, to help decarbonize the television and film industry.

Moxion benefits from many of the tax credit programs created by last year’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and is seeing tremendous demand from customers who recognize the inefficiencies, additional costs, and significant negative environmental impacts of burning fossil fuels in generators to produce temporary power. Moxion is excited to scale manufacturing capabilities in the State of California to continue driving the clean energy transition.

Moxion Power designs, engineers, and manufactures mobile energy storage products and technologies, which enable and accelerate the electrification of industries such as construction, transportation, utilities, live events, film production, and defense. To date, Moxion has raised more than $110m from investors including the Amazon Climate Pledge Fund, the Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, Enterprise Holdings, Marubeni Ventures, Energy Impact Partners, and Tamarack Global. To learn more, please visit www.moxionpower.com.

