Government of Mexico City Implements Avaya Contact Center Solutions for Contact Tracing, Conducting 2,700 Tests Daily Across 117 Health Centers

Contact tracing program provides rapid alerts to residents regarding potential COVID-19 exposure, and supports effort to reduce further transmission – helping communities to reopen safely

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & MEXICO CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Government of Mexico City and its Digital Agency for Public Innovation have implemented a Detection, Protection and Safeguard program to address COVID-19, featuring contact tracing solutions from Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) to help enable the city and its citizens to emerge from the pandemic. The program is implemented in conjunction with Locatel, the government contact center committed to informing and guiding the citizens of Mexico City and the Metropolitan Area with timely and reliable service, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Communications, collaboration and contact center solutions are key to enable global organizations to scale contact tracing capabilities rapidly and efficiently. With a population of nearly 9 million people, the government of Mexico City is trusting Avaya to address its needs.

The Detection, Protection and Safeguard program is a coordinated effort of government resources and consists of a comprehensive system of notification, tracing and mitigation including SMS, early care protocols, testing and other services. It’s supported by the Locatel contact center which has been optimized to scale quickly and address the communications requirements of this massive effort. The program is conducting 2,700 tests each day across 117 health centers in Mexico City, with Avaya’s tracing, notification and monitoring system in place to help mitigate the impacts of the pandemic and enable the community to recover and emerge effectively and safely.

“We have been able to quickly implement this program with the help of Avaya, and have scaled to successfully address the significant requirements of a municipality as large and populous as Mexico City,” said José Antonio Peña Merino, head of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation, during a recent press conference.

Locatel has added 1,500 additional staff including 130 medical doctors dedicated to the program. The doctors are conducting video calls, health monitoring, coordination across multiple healthcare providers and hospitals, and providing consultation services including support for people with underlying conditions that put them at higher risk.

“Contact tracing capabilities are being deployed by organizations around the world as part of the global effort to recover from the pandemic, and it has never been more important for healthcare and government agencies to communicate effectively with their citizens and each other,” said Galib Karim, Vice President of Latin America, Avaya. “Avaya is pleased to play such a key role in helping organizations such as Locatel and the Government of CDMX in the execution of their COVID-19 Detection, Protection and Safeguard Program.”

Avaya has provided communications and collaboration capabilities for Locatel contact centers since 2018, as part of Locatel’s Intelligent Contact Center transformation to modernize and provide enhanced customer experiences for the millions of citizens who rely on its services.

