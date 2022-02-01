GoTrust Idem Key is the first FIDO Security Key able to access MojeID’s Czech government and high assurance EU eIDAS services

MojeID is the first service to use FIDO standards to access all EU eIDAS digital services

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FIDO–Today, GoTrustID Inc. (GoTrust) announced that their Idem Keys with FIDO2 Security Level 2 certification are being used in the Czech Republic by CZ.NIC’s MojeID service to provide the highest level of eIDAS assurance for digital transactions throughout the entire EU. MojeID became the first eIDAS approved eID service that leverages the FIDO standards and certification program. This is a remarkable milestone that benefits Czech citizens by letting them utilize phishing resistant technology.





As the Idem Keys are qualified to the top assurance level they can also be used for lower-level assurances, meaning that Idem Keys can access any type of eIDAS transaction. The GoTrust Idem keys have USB-A, USB-C and NFC interfaces. All Idem Keys work with Windows, MAC, Chromebook, iOS and Android phones. The iPhone and Android phone are supported using the NFC interface and as a bonus the Idem Key can be used for physical access in commercial environments. Idem Keys are waterproof with IP68 rating and are available from the top 2 online stores in the Czech Republic.

The benefit of using the FIDO standard is that the Idem Keys work with any web-based services, anywhere without downloading a driver or middleware. The MojeID Identity service provided by CZ.NIC is authorized by the Czech Ministry of the Interior for accessing online government services and all eIDAS compliant online services in the EU.

The only FIDO Security Key on the market today to meet the requirements of high assurance of eIDAS and work across every user device is the GoTrust Idem Key. “We were delighted to find exactly the FIDO Security Key we required to get eIDAS High accreditation,” commented Ondřej Filip, CEO at CZ.NIC.

About GoTrustID Inc.

GoTrustID Inc. (GoTrust) is the pioneer company providing passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) platform for an employee’s everyday items: phone, a USB Key, or their smart badge. Our mission is to make simple & secure login anywhere and anytime. With every authenticator and server certified by FIDO, GoTrust Authentication Platform makes every employee become their own ID, having effortless login to their computer, corporate systems, and cloud services. GoTrustID has nineteen international patents granted, including six US patents.

https://www.gotrustid.com/

About CZ.NIC

CZ.NIC, z. s. p. o., is an interest association of legal entities founded in 1998. The association currently has 117 members. One key activity of the association is the operation of the domain name registry for the .CZ domain. Another is the provision of the MojeID service supporting technologies and projects beneficial to the Internet infrastructure in the Czech Republic.

