Gopuff’s Quartertime Show Wins Bronze Lion at Cannes Lions

Innovative Campaign Starring Rapper and Comedian Lil Dicky Honored By International Festival of Creativity

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gopuff, the go-to platform for immediate delivery of consumers’ evolving everyday needs, won a Bronze Lion award at the prestigious Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022 for ‘The Gopuff Quartertime Show‘ starring rapper, actor and comedian Lil Dicky. In addition to taking Bronze in the Engagement: Social & Influencer category, which celebrates creative social thinking and strategic influencer marketing solutions, Gopuff was shortlisted for five additional categories.

Gopuff tapped Los Angeles-based creative company MIRIMAR to bring to life the Gopuff Quartertime Show. The Gopuff Quartertime Show was a one-of-a-kind spectacle designed to deliver entertainment fast—as fast as Gopuff delivers everyday essentials—during one of the most watched sporting events of the year. It streamed live in between the first and second quarters of the Big Game.

“The Gopuff Quartertime Show ushered in a new entertainment platform and concept in Super Bowl advertising, and we are incredibly honored to be recognized for our work by Cannes Lions, one of the world’s most prestigious institutions in creativity,” said Daniel Folkman, SVP of Business at Gopuff. “This award underscores the deep understanding we at Gopuff have for our customers, and our dedication to delivering meaningful and unique experiences that align to their passion points—be it music or sports. These accolades are a testament to our team’s hard work and have solidified our position on the stage of global iconic brands.”

Gopuff drove consumer interest in the Gopuff Quartertime Show through a combination of social-led announcements, press outreach, influencer relations, and by engaging with Lil Dicky and several high-profile celebrities, such as Cardi B, Drake and Kendall Jenner. Fans were able to watch the Gopuff Quartertime Show across multiple channels, including Twitter, Lil Dicky’s YouTube and Gopuff’s YouTube, and the campaign drove 1.5 billion impressions.

As a result of this year’s award-winning work with Gopuff and other brands, MIRIMAR was also named the Cannes Lions Independent Agency of the Year – Entertainment.

