goPuff Wins Award for Best Company for Professional Development From Comparably

The instant needs category creator is recognized by Comparably for career development.





PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–goPuff, the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, today announced the company won the award for Best Large Companies for Professional Development 2020 from Comparably, one of the fastest-growing compensation, culture and career monitoring sites in the U.S. Comparably’s awards represent the highest-ranked companies for professional development from employees who anonymously rated their professional advancement and growth opportunities on Comparably.com.

Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, co-CEOs and co-founders of goPuff, said, “This award is a testament to our People and Culture team developing an environment that fosters personal and company development while maintaining a common focus on the customer.”

Just last month, goPuff was named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list. goPuff, which delivers everyday essentials, from cleaning supplies, home needs and OTC medications to food and drinks in just minutes, employs more than 4,000 employees across the country. Headquartered in Philadelphia, goPuff was founded in 2013 and currently operates 200 facilities delivering to more than 500 U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Miami, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Seattle, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C. and many more.

Interested in joining the goPuff team? Visit https://jobs.gopuff.com/careers-home/ to see goPuff’s open positions by department, location and more.

