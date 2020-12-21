goPuff Launches Partnership with Purlab, Becoming the First Company to Offer Instant Delivery of COVID-19 Test Kits

As Purlab’s instant delivery partner, goPuff brings consumers immediate, safer and more convenient access to FDA-approved COVID-19 tests

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–goPuff, the go-to platform for consumers’ everyday needs, today announced that it will begin delivering at-home PCR COVID-19 tests directly to customers who order within minutes through its partnership with Purlab. goPuff, which delivers thousands of everyday essentials including cleaning supplies, baby products, alcohol and over-the-counter medications in 30 minutes, is the first company to offer instant delivery of at-home COVID-19 test kits in the U.S.





“The health and wellbeing of goPuff’s customers, employees, driver partners and the community is always our top priority, which is why we continue to identify new opportunities to give back and provide support,” said Rafael Ilishayev, goPuff’s co-founder and co-CEO. “goPuff’s unique business model enables us to quickly add new products to our assortment, then safely deliver those items to customers in just minutes from our local micro-fulfillment centers. We’re thrilled to partner with Purlab and offer customers a new, faster and more convenient way to access COVID-19 tests.”

“In addition to accuracy and accessibility, saving time is incredibly important to consumers seeking to test for COVID. This first-of-its-kind partnership with goPuff allows us to get Purlab test kits into the hands of customers nationwide within minutes,” notes Michael Cohen, President of Purlab. “Purlab is the most-user friendly COVID-19 test on the market today and the only one with a mobile app, allowing our users to register their kit, take the saliva test, pack it in a pre-labeled box and receive test results from the lab in as few as 24 hours.”

Purlab is a simple at-home saliva-based COVID-19 PCR test. The test was developed and is run in collaboration with Rutgers University RUCDR Infinite Biologics Lab and was the first FDA EUA-approved SARS-COV-2 Saliva Test. The test is available on goPuff for $129 and is covered by most insurance carriers.

goPuff has donated more than 50,000 masks to the city of Philadelphia, the city of Miami, the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and to universities across the country. goPuff also launched a campaign for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and matched $1 million in donations for the Club’s COVID-19 Relief Fund and announced its $1 million Health Care Support Initiative earlier this year.

Additionally, as part of its response to the pandemic, goPuff has enabled Non-Contact Delivery and implemented swift changes across the business to help protect the health and safety of its customer, driver partner and employee communities. This includes offering paid leave and financial assistance for driver partners and employees, introducing CDC-recommended cleanliness procedures, advising all employees and driver partners to wear gloves while at work and enhancing regular cleaning of offices, vehicles and micro-fulfillment centers.

About goPuff

goPuff is the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, fulfilling customer orders of cleaning and home products, over-the-counter medications, baby and pet products, food and drinks, and in some markets, alcohol – in just minutes. With micro-fulfillment centers in every market it serves, the company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. goPuff is open 24/7 in many markets and late night everywhere else to bring customers what they need, when they need it most.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, goPuff is headquartered in Philadelphia and currently operates more than 200 micro-fulfillment centers servicing over 500 U.S. cities. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow goPuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the goPuff app on iOS and Android.

About Purlab

Purlab is a simple and user friendly at-home COVID-19 testing platform. The test is saliva based, saving you from having to have someone shove an uncomfortable and invasive swab up your nose. The robust proprietary technology allows someone to register and take the test within minutes in the comfort of their own home. Results are returned in as few as 24 hours from the time the lab receives the sample, alerting you with a text message and email. Purlab set out to make testing easy and accessible, and that’s what it’s doing.

Contacts

