Gopuff Goes Off-Site; Becomes First Retail Media Network to Tap into the Full Capabilities of CitrusAd, powered by Epsilon

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#advertising—Gopuff, the go-to platform for immediate delivery of consumers’ everyday needs, today announced the expansion of its retail media network for full shopper journey campaigns. Gopuff Ads, the first instant ad platform, is the first retail media network to roll out the highly anticipated off-site capabilities of CitrusAd, powered by Epsilon. The unified approach builds on Gopuff Ads’ initial integration with CitrusAd, enabling brands to reach not only Gopuff site visitors, but also the entirety of Gopuff’s shopper audience across the open web with timely and relevant advertising.





Daniel Folkman, SVP of Business at Gopuff said, “As the first instant ad platform, we are bringing advertisers closer to their desired audience by collapsing the marketing funnel from impression to consumption in 30 minutes. Now, Gopuff Ads’ expansion into off-site media with CitrusAd – powered by Epsilon’s first-party purchase and future intent data – delivers amplified, relevant reach for our brand partners. We look forward to introducing this enhanced and streamlined capability to our partners.”

Gopuff, which has the unparalleled ability to transform an ad impression to consumption in minutes, is also expanding on-site ad inventory beyond sponsored products and search to include relevant sponsored product carousels – all managed and measured on the full-scope platform. Brands leveraging Gopuff Ads are seeing ROIs as high as 430%. Platform revenue grew nearly 170% YoY in July as active products more than doubled onsite.

With these enhancements, brands can influence consumers at the point of purchase with on-site advertising, while also generating demand across the open web by reaching Gopuff customers with relevant, off-site display, video and connected TV advertising tied directly to in-stock inventory. Brands are also able to understand their ad performance through SKU-level sales reporting that combines both on-site and off-site campaigns.

CitrusAd’s on-site and Epsilon’s off-site retail media capabilities were recognized as a Leader and a Strong Performer, respectively, by Forrester Research, Inc. in “The Forrester Wave™: Sell-Side Retail Media Solutions, Q3 2021”. CitrusAd, powered by Epsilon, was launched by Publicis Groupe in June as the first unified self-serve, retail media platform in a single user interface.

“When companies like Gopuff make the decision to unify on-site and off-site media capabilities as a one-stop shop, they will grow advertiser adoption, revenues and site traffic. Through CitrusAd’s easy to use self-service, white-label platform, full-funnel Gopuff Ads campaigns can now easily be managed by brands under one roof to expand audience reach and attract new customers,” said David Haase, CEO of CitrusAd Americas.

Joe Doran, Chief Product Officer at Epsilon said, “Gopuff continues to be a leader in retail media. By engaging consumers both on-site and off-site, brands can reach shopper audiences with relevant and compelling messages that drive impulse sales. This is a win for Gopuff and the brands it serves. We look forward to more brands being able to tap into the power of over 200 million privacy-protected CORE IDs in the U.S. and reach their customers through high-impact ad formats at an unprecedented level of scale.”

Ad spending in retail media is forecasted to reach c.$60 billion by 2024, according to eMarketer, indicating strong support for its closed-loop transparent measurement and proven effectiveness.

For more information and to reach Gopuff customers with built-in relevancy at scale, visit www.gopuff.com/go/ads.

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the go-to instant commerce platform, fulfilling consumers’ evolving, everyday needs. With an unmatched assortment that includes cleaning and home products, medicine, pet care, office supplies, beauty and wellness items, baby products, food and drinks, local brands, as well as alcohol and fresh prepared food in some markets, Gopuff brings a unique, reliable and magical experience to customers around the world.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff created the instant needs category and continues to build the rails that define the future of commerce. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

About CitrusAd

Founded in 2017 by co-founders Nick Paech and Brad Moran, CitrusAd created the first world-leading, self serve Retail Media platform enabling retailers to monetize their on-site and off-site digital assets. By partnering with Retailers, CitrusAd now enables brands to launch and review advertising campaigns across the full customer journey in one single platform and in just a few clicks. CitrusAd was named a leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Sell-Side Retail Media Solutions, Q3 2021 and subsequently ranked as the second fastest growing tech company by Deloitte in the Deloitte Fast 50. CitrusAd was later acquired by Publicis Groupe in 2021 and aimed at bringing the first unified on-site and off-site self serve platform to market, which it successfully accomplished in July 2022. Industry leading retailers, in all verticals across 30 countries are leveraging the CitrusAd platform and real-time relevancy engine to create a more personalized shopping experience and deliver greater ROI for suppliers. For more information on the new off-site capabilities, visit. www.citrusad.com/off-site.

About Epsilon

Epsilon is a global advertising and marketing technology company positioned at the center of Publicis Groupe. We connect advertisers with consumers to drive performance while respecting and protecting consumer privacy and client data. Epsilon accelerates clients’ ability to harness the power of their first-party data in order to enhance, activate and measure campaigns with confidence. We believe in an open, privacy-first advertising ecosystem. Over decades, we’ve built the industry’s most comprehensive identity graph to give brands, agencies and publishers the ability to reach real consumers across all channels and the open web. For more information, visit epsilon.com.

