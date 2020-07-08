goPuff Continues Miami Growth with New Local Business Partnerships, Free Delivery Offer

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–goPuff, a company delivering everyday essentials in minutes, has launched its fourth Miami-area facility just three months after making its debut in the city this April. To celebrate rapid expansion in the area, goPuff is offering an unprecedented deal: free delivery for the rest of the year! The company also announced partnerships with some of Miami’s favorite local brands.

Not only can Miami customers now order thousands of everyday essentials like home cleaning products, personal care items, OTC medications, food, drinks & more, for delivery in minutes (and with no delivery fee!), but they can also order from and support local businesses via goPuff. Today, goPuff launched Miami-based Panther Coffee Roasters and Vegan Schmegan Bakery on its platform so customers can have some of their favorite local brands’ products delivered in minutes.

“We first entered the state of Florida just last year with our Tallahassee launch in February 2019 and quickly expanded to several cities within the state. Having launched to great reception in five other Floridian cities, we’ve been eager to launch in the state’s most populous city: Miami,” said Rafael Ilishayev, goPuff co-founder and co-CEO. “We are so excited to be delivering in Miami, bringing residents and visitors ultrafast access to everyday essentials, and look forward to continued growth in this great city.”

goPuff now operates in four Miami-area locations, including Fort Lauderdale, Wynwood, Miami Gardens and Miami North. Additionally, goPuff operates over 15 facilities in the state of Florida in areas such as Orlando, Jacksonville, Pensacola, Tampa and Tallahassee. Local Florida businesses interested in having their own products listed on goPuff can reach out to [email protected].

goPuff also recently made a donation with the Miami Baptist Hospital System, part of goPuff’s Health Care Support Initiative. Through this initiative, goPuff has committed $1 million in orders to hospital employees across the country working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. goPuff partnered with the Miami Heat and Baptist Health South Florida to hold a Hospital Worker Appreciation Rally at Doctors Hospital in Coral Gables. goPuff’s team, along with the Miami HEAT’s Burnie and the Miami HEAT Dancers passed out thousands of care packages filled with snacks, water, cleaning supplies & more to employees of Doctors Hospital working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. Click here for photos and video from the event.

goPuff was also recently named to the 2020 CNBC Disruptor 50, an annual list of the most ambitious and innovative private companies transforming the economy, disrupting technology and changing industry.

Co-founded in 2013 by Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, two Drexel University undergraduates, goPuff began by delivering 50 basic products before pivoting the company to a full convenience store and alcohol delivery service in 2014. Today, the brand operates in more than 200 U.S. facilities, serving over 500 cities including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Seattle, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and many more. goPuff, originally embraced by digital natives and Millennials who responded to the intuitive mobile app and entertaining social brand voice, has built a loyal following across demographics, catering to anyone who needs more convenience in their lives.

All orders are accessible through the goPuff mobile app (iOS and Android) or goPuff.com. Users simply enter their address and scroll through a wide range of products across numerous categories including snacks, beverages, groceries, household goods, OTC, personal care, school supplies, pet supplies and more. Any order can be delivered for a flat $1.95 delivery fee.

About goPuff

goPuff delivers everyday essentials, from cleaning supplies, home needs and OTC medication to food and drinks in just minutes. With its own centrally located facilities in every local market it serves, the company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. As the fastest-growing, most affordable delivery service on the market, goPuff is open 24/7 in most areas and late night everywhere else to bring you what you need, when you need it most. In some locations, goPuff also delivers beer, wine and liquor. Headquartered in Philadelphia, goPuff was founded in 2013 and currently operates in over 200 U.S. facilities, and serves over 500 cities including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Seattle, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C. and many more. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow goPuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the goPuff app on iOS and Android.

