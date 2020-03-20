goPuff Commits $1 Million in Orders to Hospital Workers Across the U.S. with New Health Care Support Initiative

Partnerships with local hospitals will empower hospital workers with instant access to everyday essentials via goPuff’s Non-Contact Delivery service

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, goPuff announced a commitment of $1 million in orders to hospital employees working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis through a Health Care Support Initiative. The commitment is in the form of digital credits for use on delivery of goPuff’s wide range of essentials, including cleaning supplies, home needs, over-the-counter medications, food and drinks and will directly benefit staff working at hospitals across the country. As goPuff’s launch partner for the initiative, employees at Northwestern Memorial Hospital will be among the first to receive free orders.

“We have immense gratitude for the hospital workers who are rising to the unfathomable task before them,” said goPuff co-founders Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola. “In recognition of the long, difficult hours they are facing, we want to provide them with some relief while they are taking care of others, delivering the essentials they need quickly and safely.”

“Our physicians, nurses and staff have demonstrated unwavering commitment, tireless efforts and compassion for our patients and communities, particularly over these past few weeks,” said Connie Falcone, president of Northwestern Memorial Foundation. “In keeping with our Patients First mission, our medical professionals are taking on additional shifts and leaving families and loved ones at home to serve their patients. We are grateful for goPuff’s generosity in providing delivery of essentials directly to the homes of these dedicated health care professionals during this crisis so they can remain focused on providing care.”

Focused on instantly delivering essentials to customers when they need them most, goPuff is proud to support those working to keep our communities healthy and safe. Order credits will be valid for use across goPuff’s inventory of more than 2,500 everyday necessities, including cleaning products and over-the-counter medications (excluding products that require ID verification), food and snacks, beverages, household products.

“This partnership demonstrates that even in times of crisis, our city can come together to assist one another,” said ​Brian Hopkins, Alderman of Chicago’s 2nd Ward.​ “I cannot say enough about the staff at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and their relentless commitment to their patients and our community at large. goPuff is open and delivering everyday needs across Chicago for people who need them most and we are all so appreciative for the additional support they are providing to the health care workers.”

Credits valued at $25 each (with the standard $1.95 delivery fee waived), will be available to employees of hospital partners across the country. Hospital workers looking to have their hospital or health care center added to goPuff’s Health Care Support Initiative can reach out to [email protected].

Orders can be completed through goPuff’s newly launched Non-Contact Delivery, which the company recently enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, as part of its response to the crisis, goPuff has implemented swift changes across the business to ensure the health and safety of its customer, driver partner and employee communities. Measures include paid leave and financial assistance for driver partners and employees, the introduction of CDC-recommended cleanliness procedures, advising all employees and driver partners to wear gloves while at work, and enhanced cleaning of offices, vehicles and facilities.

As the role of delivery becomes increasingly more important to public health, goPuff is looking to hire additional driver partners in locations across the country. To apply, please visit: https://www.fountain.com/gopuff/apply/godrive-delivery-partner

To read more about goPuff’s efforts to combat COVID-19, visit: https://gopuff.com/home/covid-response

About goPuff

goPuff delivers everyday essentials, from cleaning supplies, home needs and OTC medication to food and drinks in just minutes. With its own centrally located facilities in every local market it serves, the company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. As the fastest-growing, most affordable delivery service on the market, goPuff operates from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. and 24/7 in some areas to bring you what you need, when you need it most. goPuff also delivers beer, wine and liquor in select locations. Headquartered in Philadelphia, goPuff was founded in 2013 and currently operates in over 170 U.S. locations, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Seattle, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and many more. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow goPuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the goPuff app on iOS and Android.

