Gopuff Appoints Maria Renz as Senior Vice President of North America

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gopuff, the go-to platform for immediate delivery of consumers’ everyday needs, announced today that Maria Renz, an industry veteran with experience across merchandising, operations and technology, has been appointed Senior Vice President of North America for Gopuff. In this new leadership role, Renz will oversee Gopuff’s strategy and execution in the U.S. as the instant commerce pioneer continues to expand and deepen its presence across markets. Renz will officially join Gopuff in May and report directly to co-founders and co-CEOs, Rafael IIishayev and Yakir Gola.





“Maria has an incredible track record of successfully leading cross-functional teams, strategically executing on new initiatives and constantly innovating,” said Gopuff co-CEO and co-founder Yakir Gola. “We are excited for Maria to take the reins and help lead our business into its next phase of growth as a truly global leader with a local focus.”

Renz joins Gopuff from SoFi, where she served as Executive Vice President of Consumer Finance and Wealth Management, and led a cross-functional team to grow and develop the company’s Money, Credit Card, and Invest businesses.

“I have centered my whole career around the customer, developing new experiences and enhancements that improve their lives. Gopuff is a dynamic company with tremendous opportunity ahead,” said Renz. “I am excited to help shape this next chapter of growth and further enhance the customer experience as Gopuff continues to define next-gen commerce across North America.”

Throughout her nearly 25-year career, Renz held several leadership positions at Amazon, leading most of the US retail categories including health and beauty as well as launching and managing grocery. With experience investing in autonomy and robotics, Renz also served as technical advisor to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, as well as Vice President of Delivery Experience. Subsidiaries that Renz oversaw through her leadership roles at Amazon include Woot, Abe Books, Endless.com, MyHabit.com and diapers.com. Prior to joining Amazon, Renz worked in brand management at Kraft Foods, Inc., as well as Hallmark Cards, Inc.

As Gopuff continues to optimize its business and model at scale, with more than 600 locations across the US and Europe, the company is generating an average of $4+ contribution profit per order and continuous category share gains in key markets such as New York, London, and France.

Gopuff currently delivers to customers in more than 1,200 cities across four countries, employs more than 15,000 people and serves nearly 4 million customers globally. Gopuff’s global operations continue to grow with Bryan Batista recently joined the company as SVP of International, helping drive expansion and amplify Gopuff’s growing presence in existing markets outside the U.S.

