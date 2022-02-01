Gopuff Announces Second Class of “Put Me On” Small Business Accelerator Program for Minority and Underrepresented Entrepreneurs

Following the successes of the inaugural class, Gopuff aims to unlock barriers to distribution and support growth through mentorship while creating a community of entrepreneurs

Applications for the third class are now open on RangeMe

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gopuff, the go-to platform for immediate delivery of consumers’ everyday needs, announced the second class of entrepreneurs that will be part of its “Put Me On” small business accelerator program. Ten brands from across the United States will take part in the Put Me On program designed to help raise awareness of their respective brands through Gopuff’s platform, while providing them with impactful tools and resources to help support and grow their businesses.





First-time entrepreneurs themselves, Gopuff co-founders and co-CEOs Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev are passionate about supporting other entrepreneurs and, through Put Me On, are harnessing Gopuff’s platform to increase visibility and connect brands to resources and new customers to further grow their businesses.

“Supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses is a fundamental pillar of what we do at Gopuff because Rafael and I know firsthand the challenges of building a business from the ground up,” said Yakir Gola, co-founder and co-CEO of Gopuff. “The Put Me On program is a way for us to leverage our business model and resources to help others succeed, particularly entrepreneurs from underrepresented communities facing even greater obstacles. Running with the incredible success we had with the inaugural class, we’re so proud to announce this new group of entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds who are ready to take their brands to the next level.”

The second class of Put Me On participants includes:

The Put Me On program brings together industry leaders and experts to support entrepreneurs from historically underrepresented groups and empower them to grow their businesses. Running from Fall 2022 to Spring 2023, the second class’ program includes the launch and promotion of participants’ products on Gopuff, access to monthly workshops hosted by industry leaders, networking events, and one-on-one capacity-building sessions with Gopuff’s Marketing, Private Label, Business Insights, Advertising, Merchandising and Supply Chain teams.

“Hella Cocktail is ecstatic to be a part of Gopuff’s Put Me On class two as we take heavy stock in partnering with amazing brands unto themselves offering to create innovative solutions to help meet our collective customers where they are,” said Jomaree Pinkard, CEO and Co-Founder of Hella Cocktail. “Secondly, it’s important to have Gopuff’s dedicated resources to ensure we have the space to contribute to the economic narrative that diversity plays beyond goodwill, while at the same time displaying the blueprint for how to turn bootstrapped startups into fledgling businesses.”

“We’re on a mission to disrupt the ice cream industry and transform the All-American treat with Asian-inspired flavors and the cultural phenomenon of Boba,” added Charn Bak, co-founder of Boba One Ice-Cream.“Partnering with Gopuff’s ‘Put Me On’ program gives support to inspire a future where Asian Americans feel included, empowered, and proud to share our unique cultures and create a more fun, diverse and inclusive world.”

The first class of Put Me On participants saw overwhelming success in their business growth and strategy. For example, Cards for All People saw a 318% sales increase, and French Toast Bites Ale leveraged Gopuff’s business insights to land an Ale line extension with its investors – doubling the company’s portfolio of offerings within beer.

Gopuff also announced open applications for the third class of Put Me On participants. Find more information here.

