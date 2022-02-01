Gopuff and Morrisons Launch Partnership to Bring Instant Delivery of Thousands of High-Quality Products to UK Customers

Multi-year partnership between the national supermarket and the instant commerce pioneer will further enhance the customer experience by providing access to Morrisons groceries on the Gopuff platform

LONDON & PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gopuff, the go-to platform for immediate delivery of consumers’ everyday needs, today announced a strategic partnership with Morrisons, the leading supermarket that supports local foodmakers, to bring thousands of quality products to consumers across the country.

The multi-year partnership brings Morrisons’ great quality fresh food, own-brand and branded products to Gopuff’s platform offering fast and reliable delivery service. From today, customers across the UK can order thousands of Morrisons food and grocery items for delivery in 30 minutes or less.

David Potts, Chief Executive, Morrisons said: “Gopuff is an acknowledged leader and innovator in rapid delivery and this partnership will enable us to deliver a very strong range of Morrisons fresh food and customer favourites to front doors across the UK in a matter of minutes.”

The Gopuff and Morrisons partnership is built on a shared commitment to providing an unmatched customer experience and a mutual focus on delivering a truly local proposition. As well as offering nationally known brands, Gopuff customers will now have access to locally loved products and brands Morrisons carries, such as Henderson’s Relish in Sheffield, Seabrook Crisps in the North and Sheldon’s Oven Bottom Muffins in Lancashire – in addition to the many local brands Gopuff currently offers.

Yakir Gola, co-founder and co-CEO, Gopuff said: “Morrisons’ product offering, sustained focus on supporting local producers and suppliers, as well as their relentless commitment to the customer, made this an ideal partnership for Gopuff. As we continue to expand Gopuff’s presence and product offering across the UK, we’re proud to partner with one of the largest and most beloved brands in the market. Morrisons can now meet their loyal customers where they are, and we look forward to bringing local Gopuff customers access to more of the products they love.”

Because of their owned models, Gopuff and Morrisons have the ability to customise and adapt to evolving customer needs quickly and strategically. Gopuff has control of the end-to-end delivery supply chain and Morrisons controls the manufacturing, wholesaling and retailing. Together, the two companies are able to deliver a tailored, localised offering to customers across the country while continuously evolving to meet the latest consumer trends and needs.

The partnership follows a period of sustained growth for the instant commerce pioneer across Europe, where it officially launched in the UK last November (its first international market outside of the US) and France earlier this month. In the UK, Gopuff has already accumulated 40% category share since launch, according to YipitData. Gopuff recently appointed Bryan Batista as SVP International, to support its rapid international growth.

Both Gopuff and Morrisons donate excess food to Too Good To Go, which lets consumers directly buy and collect food that would otherwise go to waste – at a great price – via an app.

Gopuff currently serves customers in more than 20 cities in the UK.

About Morrisons

Headquartered in Bradford since 1899, Morrisons is a British food retailer with around 107,000 colleagues in 497 stores serving millions of customers every week. We are British farming’s biggest supermarket customer and all Morrisons-branded fresh meat and everything on our butchers’ counters is 100% British. Foodmakers and shopkeepers at heart, we have over 9,000 trained butchers, bakers, fishmongers, cheesemongers and other skilled in-store specialists making more and more food in our stores. We have our own sites making meat, fruit & veg, fish, bakery and fresh food products – 20 in all – and are unique in preparing and making more than half of the fresh food sold in our stores. Food manufactured in our sites and stores is showcased with ‘Morrisons Makes It’ branding. We also offer popular services including cafés, pharmacies, dry cleaners and over 300 petrol stations with further services being added all the time.

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the go-to instant commerce platform, immediately fulfilling consumers’ evolving, everyday needs. With an unmatched assortment that includes cleaning and home products, medicine, pet care, office supplies, beauty and wellness items, baby products, food and drinks, local brands, as well as alcohol and fresh prepared food in some markets, Gopuff brings a unique, reliable and magical experience to customers around the world.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff created the instant needs category and continues to build the rails that define the future of commerce. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

Contacts

Media Contact:



[email protected]

[email protected]