GoodRx Launches Marketplace for Online Doctor Visits

Americans Can Now Discover and Compare Services Across A Range of Telehealth Providers

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx, America’s leading marketplace for affordable and convenient healthcare, today announced the GoodRx telehealth marketplace. In a time when accessing medical treatment online is critical, GoodRx wants to make it easier than ever for Americans to find the services and treatments they need. Just as the company provides transparent information on prescription drug prices, GoodRx now aggregates online medical providers and delivers the available options directly to patients, allowing them to easily compare prices, review prescription delivery options and receive unique discounts.

“This is an unprecedented time with the country facing the COVID-19 health crisis,” said Doug Hirsch, co-CEO and co-founder of GoodRx. “As Americans stay home, and with our front-line hospitals and clinics experiencing tremendous demand, we want to help people get access to services for a range of medical issues. Our goal with the telehealth marketplace is to give people all their options, services and prices, so they can easily get the treatment they need.”

The GoodRx marketplace offers telehealth services for over 100 conditions, including coronavirus, cold, flu, birth control, migraine, asthma, anxiety, depression, acne, and urinary tract infection, with new ones being added soon to meet the growing needs of patients throughout the country.

At launch, the telehealth marketplace offers care to residents in all 50 states and includes services from over 10 partners, including HeyDoctor by GoodRx, K Health, One Medical, Doctor on Demand, Galileo, 98point6, Ro Brands (Roman, Rory), Nurx, Lemonaid, and SteadyMD, with additional services being added in the coming weeks. By going through GoodRx, patients can receive additional discounts such as 30% off at K Health and prescription coupons delivered to their pharmacy of choice through HeyDoctor by GoodRx.

“GoodRx has demonstrated the impact it can have helping Americans access affordable medications and is now playing an important role making affordable doctor visits available to as many people as possible,” said Ran Shaul, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of K Health. “Our digital primary care services have seen unprecedented surges over the past month, with nearly 200,000 daily visits to our K Health app. Partnering with GoodRx to serve both COVID-19 patients and the worried well is just one of many ways we can work together to make healthcare more available during this time.”

This announcement comes at a time when demand for telehealth services in the U.S. is at an all-time high. Visits to HeyDoctor by GoodRx have doubled in the last few weeks, with thousands of patients completing the COVID-19 triage service. In most instances, patients were advised to continue home isolation (~80%), some were referred to the ER or urgent care (10-15%), and a small few were advised to completely isolate (5%). 98point6 has also seen usage double, while Doctor on Demand has seen a 50% increase.

To learn more about the GoodRx telehealth marketplace, go to GoodRx.com/treatment.

You can also stay up to date on coronavirus (COVID-19) information, including transmission, symptoms, latest research, treatment, and medication, by visiting Goodrx.com/covid-19.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is the country’s leading marketplace for affordable and convenient healthcare. The company offers the most comprehensive and accurate resource for prescription medications in the U.S., gathering pricing information from thousands of pharmacies coast to coast, as well as a telehealth marketplace for online doctor visits. Since 2011, Americans with and without health insurance have saved more than $18 billion using GoodRx – more than $5 billion in 2019 alone – and more than 16 million consumers use GoodRx each month to find current prices and discounts for their medications. GoodRx is the #1 medical app on the iOS and Android app stores and tens of thousands of doctors recommend GoodRx to their patients. For more information, visit www.goodrx.com.

Contacts

GoodRx



Lauren Casparis



[email protected]