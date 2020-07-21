GoodRx Expands Telehealth Service Nationwide to Meet Significant Demand for Affordable, Remote Healthcare

HeyDoctor by GoodRx has grown in-house network of providers significantly since September with over 1,000 visits a day

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx today announced that its telehealth service, HeyDoctor by GoodRx, has reached a new milestone and is available across all 50 states and Washington D.C. HeyDoctor’s expansion provides people nationwide with affordable access to online medical visits with US-licensed providers who can treat a wide range of conditions — regardless of insurance status. This includes routine services for birth control, high cholesterol or a UTI (starting at $20), medicine refills and mail delivery service.

“The tremendous demand we’ve seen for HeyDoctor in recent months demonstrates how important it is that all Americans have access to remote, affordable medical care,” said John Asalone, GM of GoodRx’s new telehealth division. “That’s why we’ve made it a priority to expand the reach of HeyDoctor’s telehealth and mail delivery services so we can offer the most convenient and most affordable experience to anyone that needs access to healthcare.”

Demand for HeyDoctor’s services has increased significantly, with its in-house network of providers now seeing over 1,000 patients a day. HeyDoctor has seen particularly strong demand in Southern states, which have high uninsurance rates and are witnessing a rapidly rising number of coronavirus cases, with Texas, Georgia and Florida as the top three states for HeyDoctor visits.

“Since the beginning, HeyDoctor has been about delivering convenient, high-quality healthcare,” said Brendan Levy, co-founder of HeyDoctor and executive medical director of GoodRx. “GoodRx has been the perfect launchpad for HeyDoctor to grow its services and reach, and with GoodRx’s prescription discounts, we’re able to make it an even more affordable option for Americans.”

GoodRx’s telehealth solutions consist of HeyDoctor and the GoodRx telehealth marketplace, where more than 130,000 customers have started a medical visit or lab test since its launch in March. During COVID-19, GoodRx has responded to real-time consumer requests by expanding the marketplace into new service categories such as Pediatrics, Prescription Refills, and Online Counseling.

To help patients get their medications quickly and safely delivered to their homes, HeyDoctor recently launched a mail delivery service that offers delivery and shipping for prescriptions (excluding controlled substances), including medications for chronic conditions like acne, high cholesterol and diabetes. HeyDoctor also recently rolled out a prescription refill service and has continued to add new conditions to its telehealth offering, including treatment for anaphylaxis (EpiPen), hyperthyroidism, cholesterol (hyperlipidemia) and wrinkles.

HeyDoctor enables patients to easily compare prescription prices for mail delivery or pickup at thousands of pharmacies across the country. To learn more and get online medical care today, visit HeyDoctor.GoodRx.com.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is building America’s leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. The company offers a comprehensive resource for affordable prescription medications in the U.S., gathering pricing information from thousands of sources coast to coast, as well as a telehealth marketplace for online doctor visits and lab tests. Since 2011, Americans with and without health insurance have saved more than $20 billion using GoodRx and more than 15 million consumers use GoodRx each month to find current prices and discounts for their healthcare needs. GoodRx has been the #1 most downloaded medical app on the iOS and Android app stores for the last three years and is consistently recommended by doctors to their patients. For more information, visit www.goodrx.com.

