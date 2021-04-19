GoodRx Expands Manufacturer Solutions Offering with Acquisition of HealthiNation

Video content will provide new avenue for manufacturers to reach target audiences via GoodRx

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, today announced the closing of the acquisition of HealthiNation as part of the company’s continued investment in vital health information and consumer resources to help Americans navigate the complex world of healthcare. HealthiNation offers a comprehensive library of thousands of premium videos on a wide range of health topics that provide a platform for pharmaceutical manufacturers to reach targeted audiences and high-intent consumers. Through this acquisition, GoodRx furthers its commitment to delivering high-quality content and information to consumers, as well as expands its offering to pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Millions of consumers and healthcare professionals come to GoodRx every month looking for information and savings options for brand-name prescriptions. As part of its Manufacturing Solutions business, GoodRx works with manufacturers to deliver affordability solutions such as co-pay cards, patient assistance programs, and other savings options directly to consumers. In turn, GoodRx provides manufacturers with a targeted and efficient way to connect their brands with millions of high-intent consumers. With the extensive video library, editorial expertise, and resources of HealthiNation, GoodRx will be able to provide manufacturers with new ways to reach large audiences contextually relevant to their drugs.

“We are always looking for ways to accelerate our vision of being the leading consumer digital health platform,” said Doug Hirsch, co-CEO and co-founder of GoodRx. “The acquisition of HealthiNation aligns with our effort to invest more in research and content to empower consumers, and propel even faster growth in our Manufacturer Solutions offering.”

HealthiNation is a leading producer of original health videos, with a comprehensive library of expert-written videos created in partnership with a network of medical professionals and patient advocates across a broad scope of health topics, such as disease conditions, nutrition, wellness, and lifestyle. The videos can be found on the HealthiNation site as well as through the company’s extended distribution network which includes doctor’s offices, hospitals, Roku, Apple TV, iOS, Apple News, Amazon Fire tablets, and Android phones and tablets. A recent partnership with BET.com exemplifies the HealthiNation commitment to both high-quality video content and social equity in healthcare.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join GoodRx, the leading marketplace for consumer healthcare in America, in its effort to improve health outcomes and make healthcare more affordable for everyone,” said Michael O’Donnell, CEO of HealthiNation. “Consumers and pharmaceutical manufacturers appreciate and trust our expert-created health videos because they are easy to understand and a safe platform for valuable health information and guidance. As part of the GoodRx team, we will be able to pair our videos with the company’s high-quality editorial content to deliver best-in-class information directly to millions of consumers across a growing range of subjects and topics.”

About GoodRx

GoodRx helps Americans get the healthcare they need at a price they can afford. As America’s leading resource for healthcare savings, GoodRx connects consumers with affordable and convenient prescriptions and medical care, including telehealth, mail order prescriptions, doctor visits, and lab tests. We have helped Americans save over $25 billion since 2011 and are the #1 most downloaded medical app over the last three years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our relationships with manufacturers, the services we provide manufacturers and the benefits of the HealthiNation acquisition . These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks relating to our acquisition strategy, the integration of acquired business and the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in GoodRx’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

