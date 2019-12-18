GoodRx Appoints Jody Mulkey as Chief Technology Officer

Technology Veteran to Scale GoodRx’s Technology Platform for Continued Growth

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx, America’s leading marketplace for affordable and convenient healthcare, today announced the appointment of Jody Mulkey as Chief Technology Officer. Mulkey is a seasoned technology executive with over 20 years of experience leading technology teams at Aspiration, Shopzilla and Ticketmaster. As CTO, Mulkey will oversee GoodRx’s engineering, data and technical product management teams.

“As we continue to develop new ways to help Americans afford and understand their healthcare, our platform must be able to keep pace with our continued rate of innovation,” said GoodRx co-CEO and co-founder Doug Hirsch. “Jody’s experience scaling technology platforms for consumer marketplaces will allow us to quickly amplify growth and further our mission of reducing healthcare costs for all Americans.”

An accomplished technology leader, Mulkey is known for building high-performance systems and teams. Most recently, Mulkey was Chief Product Officer at online financial firm Aspiration, which doubled its customer base and quadrupled in revenue during his tenure. Mulkey also spent five years as CTO of Ticketmaster, where he led its technology and cultural transformation. Prior to Ticketmaster, Mulkey spent 14 years at online marketplace Shopzilla, now Connexity, which has a global audience of more than 40 million shoppers monthly.

“I feel fortunate to join a company with such a compelling mission and look forward to helping build out GoodRx’s technology platform as the company continues its trajectory of hyper-growth,” said Mulkey. “With millions of Americans struggling to afford rising healthcare costs, GoodRx is in a unique position to not only help consumers save money but also to empower them to make informed decisions about their healthcare.”

Mulkey’s appointment comes as GoodRx works to support significant business growth as it expands its offerings and services. The company recently launched GoodRx Care, an online medical service that connects patients to physicians. This November, GoodRx announced it has provided Americans with more than $15 billion in healthcare savings since its founding and now helps save Americans more than $20 million every day through its mobile apps, website, and discount cards.

