GoodRx and SteadyMD Telehealth Launch New Pediatric Service With Online Doctors and Deep Rx Discounts

Now families in all 50 U.S. states can access a SteadyMD personal doctor and get GoodRx discounts on the medications they need to stay healthy–conveniently online–by video chat, text or phone.





ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#pediatrics–Launching the first nationwide pediatric telehealth service that connects a personal doctor with a patient for well checks and continuous virtual care, SteadyMD today announced a new partnership with GoodRx, America’s leading marketplace for affordable and convenient healthcare. Now families can pair up with an online doctor and get the medications they need to stay healthy, via text, phone and video chat. Learn more here.

“Now American families can get the care they need from the comfort of their homes,” said Yarone Goren, co-founder of SteadyMD. “SteadyMD pediatrics and GoodRx deliver a convenient way for families to collaborate with the same trusted doctor, online, time and time again, while getting medications at the steepest discounts.”

SteadyMD pediatrics provides board-certified doctors online to families across the U.S. Each patient is matched with a doctor specifically aligned to the family member’s healthcare conditions, preferences and lifestyle interests. The GoodRx and SteadyMD offering provides convenience, safety and the steepest discounts on prescription medications at thousands of retail pharmacies and at-home delivery across the nation. The SteadyMD pediatrics service offers doctors who can provide the care and referrals to treat more than 100 conditions, including coronavirus, cold, flu, migraine, asthma, anxiety, depression, acne, and urinary tract infection. New conditions will be added soon to meet the growing needs of patients throughout the country.

Help families get access to the healthcare they need

“In these unprecedented times, we want to do our part to help families get access to the healthcare they need,” said Doug Hirsch, co-CEO and co-founder of GoodRx. “This partnership with SteadyMD ensures that parents will be able to find affordable access to pediatric care, and that when they need a prescription we can help them find the lowest possible price for their medications.”

“With SteadyMD and GoodRx, we provide families with some much needed peace of mind about getting the personal care and medicine they need moving forward,” added Goren.

About SteadyMD

On a mission to provide personal online doctors to people everywhere, SteadyMD is a technology company and telehealth provider. Board-certified doctors practice Primary Care, Functional Medicine and Pediatrics in all 50 U.S. States.

SteadyMD partners with leaders in healthcare across industry and with government agencies to connect people to high-quality telehealth from the convenience and safety of their homes or from any location via video chat, text or phone. For more information about partnerships, contact Lindsey Johnson.

Founded by Guy Friedman, CEO, and Yarone Goren, COO, SteadyMD is headquartered in St. Louis, MO with a satellite campus in Los Angeles. For more information or to become a SteadyMD member, please visit https://www.steadymd.com.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is the country’s leading marketplace for affordable and convenient healthcare. The company offers the most comprehensive and accurate resource for prescription medications in the U.S., gathering pricing information from thousands of pharmacies coast to coast, as well as a telehealth marketplace for online doctor visits. Since 2011, Americans with and without health insurance have saved more than $18 billion using GoodRx – more than $5 billion in 2019 alone – and more than 16 million consumers use GoodRx each month to find current prices and discounts for their medications. GoodRx is the #1 medical app on the iOS and Android app stores and tens of thousands of doctors recommend GoodRx to their patients. For more information, visit www.goodrx.com.

Contacts

SteadyMD Partner Development Contact: Lindsey Johnson, [email protected]

GoodRx Partner Development Contact: Lauren Casparis, [email protected], 415-847-1422

SteadyMD Media Contact: Heidi Wieland, [email protected], 805 722-7413