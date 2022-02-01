Good Eggs Announces Expansion to Orange County

Ground-Breaking Online Grocer Will Introduce Revolutionary Marketplace to Consumers Across Orange County – Marking Next Step in Its Mission to Deliver California’s Best Groceries & Meals





OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Good Eggs introduced its innovative online marketplace to cities and neighborhoods across Orange County, bringing the brand’s impressive food offerings and exceptional service to OC residents for the first time as it continues its expansion throughout Southern California.

Good Eggs offers mindful customers a new food experience through the brand’s deep commitment to its producers, people, and the planet – the result includes an award-winning food assortment filled with locally-sourced, organic groceries and meal offerings, the creation of thousands of good jobs that pay living wages, unparalleled levels of customer service, and the highest sourcing standards in the industry with unrivaled sustainability practices that include 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable packaging in every box.

“From our inception, Good Eggs has committed to a bold approach in grocery, one that is designed to repair our broken food system and force change by delivering quality without question and convenience without compromise,” said Chief Executive Officer Bentley Hall. “Our passion for that mission has only grown stronger and is visible through our unmatched standards and service, and we are thrilled to introduce our marketplace to the people and communities of Orange County.”

From a complete and curated assortment of absurdly fresh groceries, distinctly local produce — sourced within 250 miles — and convenient everyday staples to rotating selections of easy meal kits and ready-to-eat entrees, OC customers can now discover the best food California has to offer. Delivered same-day and direct-to-your-door, the marketplace will also feature SoCal favorites like premium plant-based meats from Abbot’s Butcher, delicious dates from Rancho Meladuco Date Farm, ridiculously good dairy products from Good Culture, indulgent cakes and cookies baked daily by Sweet Laurel and the freshest strawberries from California legend Harry’s Berries, among others.

Good Eggs will deliver to Anaheim, Fullerton, Garden Grove, Irvine, Laguna Beach, Mission Viejo, Newport Beach, Santa Ana, Yorba Linda, and more. For additional information and to see if Good Eggs delivers to your area, visit GoodEggs.com or download the iOS app.

With the highest sustainability and sourcing standards in the industry, Good Eggs delivers California’s best groceries and meals, creating a transformational food experience for people and planet. Driven by a steadfast belief that good food is the most powerful force for change, the brand is leading a movement to build a better, more resilient, human-centered food system for the 21st century – with 100% transparency. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company directly supports California’s best organic farmers, makers and producers and provides good jobs at a living wage, with benefits and equity for all. Good Eggs is privately owned. Investors include Benchmark, S2G Ventures, Glade Brook Capital Partners, Index Ventures, Obvious Ventures, GV, and others.

