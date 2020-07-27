Gold Payment App CORO Publicly Launches on Historic Day Gold Reaches 228-Year High against the U.S. Dollar

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Miami-based fintech Coro Global Inc. (OTCQB: CGLO) today announced the official public launch of CORO, a gold payment app where users can buy, exchange and transfer gold as money, on the same day that the market price of gold reached an all-time high. Gold soared past $1,921.17 per ounce today, confirming its incredible resilience in the face of economic uncertainty.

CORO is a mobile payment app that allows users to buy and transfer gold and U.S. dollars faster, cheaper, and more securely than traditional means. Users can send and receive payments in gold and in U.S. dollars, as well as exchange between the two currencies seamlessly.

Coro Global Inc. aims to create a financial ecosystem where gold can be used as easily as fiat currencies in everyday transactions. With over 3,000 clients on its waiting list and growing, the company announced that the CORO app is now available in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Gold has historically been a safe haven during times of crisis, maintaining and even increasing value as traditional fiat currencies and other assets depreciate. This historic moment comes as market uncertainty, U.S. tensions with China, unprecedented global debt levels, and additional financial stimulus packages have driven higher demand for gold, the world’s oldest and most trusted form of money.

CORO is the first gold payment app to operate on Hashgraph, a high-speed next-generation distributed ledger technology (DLT) which has recently caught the attention of IBM, Google, LG, and other large technology companies.

“ After two years in development, we’re proud to launch CORO in conjunction with today’s historic milestone in gold’s value, which really emphasizes our platform’s relevance,” said J. Mark Goode, CEO of Coro Global Inc.

“ CORO was designed to facilitate the return of gold as money, democratizing access to this universal form of money for current and future generations.”

The CORO app was initially released to residents of Florida, Arizona, Arkansas, Alaska, Montana, Massachusetts, and Wisconsin. The company intends to release CORO in additional U.S. states over the coming weeks.

About Coro Global Inc.

Coro Global Inc. is a Miami, Florida-based fintech company that has created CORO, a new financial payment system where gold can be used as currency in everyday transactions as easily as fiat currencies. CORO is powered by cutting edge Hashgraph Distributed Ledger Technology allowing users to send and receive global payments and exchange currency, including gold, faster, cheaper, and more securely.

