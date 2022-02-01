Go ‘Primal’ for the Worldwide Launch of New Battleground Shooter, Catalyst Black

Premier Mobile Title Featuring Epic Battles, Refreshing Team Combat, Endless Combinations of Guns and Unique Abilities and the Power of Primals Available Now on App Store, Google Play, and Samsung Galaxy Store

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Super Evil Megacorp, developer of core games perfected for touch screen, brings players a new world of epic battles, powerful guns, customizable abilities, and mystical primals from another realm with the release of battleground shooter Catalyst Black, available now on iOS and Android mobile devices. The premier quality mobile title allows players to join the fight via touch screen or Bluetooth controller and can be scaled up from mobile to large screen.

Catalyst Black is designed with Super Evil’s core philosophy that gamers are gamers on every device and deserve to play beautiful, responsive, and shared experiences regardless of the device or control mechanism they choose to play on. This guiding principle also fuels Super Evil’s proprietary E.V.I.L. engine, upon which Catalyst Black is built, known for unlocking the best possible player experiences by delivering high-performance graphics and precision controls across the widest range of hardware and screen sizes.

In Catalyst Black, players will ascend to the skies as they embark on an expedition to acquire rich caches of power discoverable across the exotic Welkin Islands. Floating high above Kyria, the Welkins offer near-limitless access to the mystical resource catalyte, but also hold within them the great mysteries of Catalyst Black itself.

Players can collect, upgrade, and customize their loadout to create the best combination for their playstyle. Available from launch, the 30+ guns, 12+ abilities, 15+ trinkets, and 6 primals enable deep theorycrafting and strategy contrasts — including hunting kills as a long-range sniper, dueling other players as a sneaky assassin, and countering the enemy as a primal hunter. Within this loadout comes the selection of a primal: mystical creatures capable of decimating the entire enemy team, each commanding its own strengths. Players must decide the perfect moment to transform into their primal and unleash havoc to turn the tide of battle.

Catalyst Black offers players the choice between a wide variety of modes, including Hydra, where they can battle players and bosses alike in a PvEvP showdown; Slayer, where they can defeat enemies for points toward victory; and Eventide, where they will vie for control of an ancient fortress. Catalyst Black also pioneers a drop-in gameplay feature allowing players to instantly join friends’ ongoing matches. For players seeking a more shared experience, parties allow groups of friends to join matches on the same team, facilitating deeper strategy and social experiences.

“With Catalyst Black we set out to deliver a premier mobile-first gaming experience with unique gameplay and visuals, and with competitive parity between touch screen and controller play.” said Kristian Segerstrale, CEO of Super Evil Megacorp. “Our launch is just the start of the adventure, and we look forward to continue to build the game with the community in the months to come!”

Catalyst Black is available to download now at this link. For more information and press assets on Catalyst Black, please visit catalystblack.com/press.

ABOUT SUPER EVIL MEGACORP

Super Evil Megacorp is a mobile-first, cross-platform, AAA developer with a mission to create incredible shared game experiences by breaking creative and technical boundaries. The company is home to leading industry talent previously at studios such as Riot Games, Blizzard Entertainment, Guerrilla Games, Sony, and MZ. After creating Vainglory, the MOBA perfected for touch and pioneer in mobile esports, Super Evil Megacorp released Catalyst Black, a premier battleground shooter. As featured in Apple’s iPhone 13 keynote, Catalyst Black reinvents what mobile combat means: beautiful environments, deep arsenals, and rich social integrations built to support the mobile lifestyle.

Investors include Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, Index Ventures, Signia Venture Partners, Initial Capital, and more. Super Evil Megacorp is distributed globally with the HQ in San Mateo, California.

