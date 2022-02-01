Glowforge Raises $43 Million in Series E Round Led by DFJ Growth

All existing investors join the latest round, aimed at an increased investment in research and development and expanding its user base

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glowforge, a Seattle-based company that created the iconic 3D laser printer, today announced $43 million in funding led by DFJ Growth, with participation from existing investors Foundry Group, True Ventures, and Revolution Growth. Glowforge’s technology helps crafters, makers and handcraft entrepreneurs easily and quickly transform materials from wood to acrylic to leather into beautiful, personalized objects for the home, for gifts, or for sale.

“We founded Glowforge because we believed in a world of personal creation – where people can create things for themselves. Now, hundreds of thousands of Glowforge users bring that to life with every click of the print button. From craft rooms to schools, workshops to offices, our 3D laser printers are printing millions of incredible creations each month,” said Dan Shapiro, CEO and Co-Founder, Glowforge. “With this funding, Glowforge has the resources to expand our vision to empower the world to make magical things.”

Founded in 2015 by Shapiro and CTO Mark Gosselin, Glowforge launched with the world’s largest crowdfunding campaign, raising over $27 million in pre-orders in 30 days, and has since grown to become one of the most popular creative technologies in homes, classrooms, and businesses across the globe.

“When we first used a Glowforge, we were blown away by the printer’s quality, ease of use, and breadth of capabilities,” said Barry Schuler, Partner at DFJ Growth. “The Glowforge printer serves as a creator’s personal factory. Dan and his team are on a mission to democratize access to professional-quality creative capabilities by enabling creators to bring their imagination into the physical world just minutes out of the box.”

About the Glowforge 3D Laser Printer:

If you have an idea, you can bring it to life with Glowforge.

The Glowforge 3D laser printer can cut, etch and engrave products from hundreds of materials, including wood, leather, acrylic, paper, fabric, cardboard, metal, glass, ceramic, stone, laptops — and even chocolate.

Glowforge can be set up in under 30 minutes and controlled through a web browser on any Mac, PC, tablet and smartphone. The integrated Glowforge Print app, which is free for life, means you can take sketches, photos and digital designs from idea to reality in minutes.

Glowforge’s wide range of Proofgrade™ materials, ranging from leathers to acrylic to premium woods are automatically recognized by the Glowforge printer so users can easily and consistently get great results, every time.

About Glowforge

Glowforge is a Seattle-based startup that created the 3D laser printer. Glowforge’s wireless desktop laser makes it simple for designers, artists, and makers to take products directly from digital design to reality. Unlike 3D printers that use additive technology to build objects out of plastic, Glowforge uses subtractive technology to cut and engrave products from durable and beautiful materials like wood, leather, acrylic, paper, fabric – even chocolate. A sleek and efficient design makes this industrial-grade technology beautiful and affordable, and a friendly cloud-based app makes it easy to create amazing things with Glowforge. For more information, please visit Glowforge.com.

