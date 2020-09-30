GlobalTech Outlook Announces ‘Top Revolutionary Tech Companies of The Year 2020’

SAN JOSE, Calif. & HYDERABAD, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Disruption–GlobalTech Outlook has announced ‘Top Revolutionary Tech Companies of The Year 2020’ in its September magazine issue.

The issue features companies whose contributions to society by leveraging various disruptive technologies, resulted in a tremendous leap towards the digital age. These companies’ unique set of products and services aim to enhance customer experience through an amalgamation of cutting-edge technology, visionary skill set of leaders, and passion for serving beyond market expectations.

Featuring as the Cover Story is Euro Exim Bank, an international financial institution headquartered in St. Lucia in the West Indies, holding a Class ‘A’ license, with a London representative office. The company provides the financial instruments for importers such as LC’s and SBLC’s. Furthermore, it offers Bank Guarantees for contractors and for those who need guarantees on tenders. The company’s primary offerings include RippleNet, xCurrent, and ODL.

The issue further features:

Enviroo: A company that recycles plastic adhering to a regulatory standard, encompasses every strand of the circular economy recycling model. Its primary focus is on PET plastic and creating food grade polymers that go back into food packaging and reforming bottles.

Hindsait: Offers better healthcare by enabling improved quality of care and preventing unnecessary services, errors, and fraud. Its SaaS platform applies artificial intelligence to large healthcare datasets, helping payers and providers improve patient health at a much lower cost.

i.LECO: A company with a young, international, and driven team having a rich historical experience of rounded and value-added complex smart energy projects and products. Its mission is to enable intelligent local energy communities through innovative software solutions.

Modex: A software development company specialized in delivering cutting-edge solutions that make blockchain technology affordable with a new level of trust and cyber protection for the all-important data and storage mechanisms that define an enterprise engaged in the digital society.

Paracosma: An Augmented and Virtual Reality Company entirely focused on the 3D revolution that is happening in technology right now. Its modeling business is actually replacing studio photography using computer rendered images.

Parascript: A company which is at the forefront of developing and delivering machine learning software for intelligent document processing. It specializes in automation to reduce manual processes and optimize document classification, data location, extraction, and verification.

Telness: A telecom company that is challenging the traditional telecom and mobile providers and setting new standards in terms of technology and innovation. It offers SaaS telecom platform for operators, as well as has built its mobile operator targeting small enterprises.

Women In Trucking Association: A non-profit organization whose mission is to increase the number of women employed in the trucking industry, address obstacles and challenges that might keep women from succeeding in the industry.

Woven: Provides technical assessment tests through its evidence-based developer hiring platform for organizations to procure the best technical candidates, including what the company calls as ‘Hidden Gems’ that would usually go overlooked in the interview process.

Disruptive technologies are instrumental in transforming the existing digital landscape by either augmenting an existing technology or introducing an entirely novel concept to society. The enlisted companies are employing cutting-edge, disruptive technologies to revolutionize their respective industries through delivery of insightful and intuitive solutions on a global scale.

Read the detailed coverage here. For more information, please visit https://www.globaltechoutlook.com/

About GlobalTech Outlook

GlobalTech Outlook is an all-inclusive platform providing insights into new-age technologies and how they lead the contemporary world. The GlobalTech Outlook magazine features opinions from top leaders and executives in the industry who share their journey, experiences and views on how today’s disruptive technologies are transforming industries and enterprises worldwide.

