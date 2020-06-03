Globalstar Announces the New ST100 Satellite Transmitter

The ST100 is the latest revolutionary product introduction to Satellite Commercial IoT Embedded Solutions from Globalstar

COVINGTON, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) today introduced the ST100, an innovative, embeddable, one-way Satellite Transmitter ready for rapid product development and manufacturing in the global marketplace. The ST100 is lightweight, low power and small with embedded antennas, all on one commercial IoT board. The ST100 provides low cost, reliable connectivity that is powered by the Globalstar Satellite Network low earth orbit (LEO) constellation, providing SATCOM integration capability to any original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product.

The ST100 is the newest addition to the Globalstar commercial IoT embedded solutions product line following predecessors, STX3 and STINGR satellite transmitters. These embedded technologies are ideal for delivering remote sensing, tracking, and monitoring of field applications across industrial and remote operations. As the sole provider of global connectivity for products that are developed with the ST100, Globalstar Embedded Solutions don’t require any additional ground infrastructure for data exchange, reducing costs typically associated with traditional connectivity while saving more than half the typical time to production. Because the ST100 operates on the Globalstar Satellite Network, one solution works everywhere without multiple country service contracts or roaming fees.

The ST100 Satellite Transmitter offers a customizable approach to new commercial IoT product innovations and can be used by simply adding power, a mechanical enclosure and configuring the settings within the device firmware. For more advanced technical requirements, third parties can write their own firmware on the ST100 and utilize Globalstar APIs, Bluetooth® wireless technology and the serial connector to expand the use of the board and integrate with other devices or hardware.

“The Globalstar ST100 is highly versatile and provides global coverage through an all in one, small IoT board designed specifically for rapid development and easy integration,” said Chris Gray, Vice President of Emerging Technologies at Globalstar. “Originally designed for ear tags on cattle, a small size with a lightweight design was key and created new opportunities to use the ST100 in many different industry markets and remote operations. A demo program with select partners across the globe has proven the ability to bring new products to market in a very short time period.”

The ST100 Satellite Transmitter includes everything needed to jump start product development lifecycle:

Key Features include:

Globalstar Simplex modem

GPS Receiver

Embedded Satellite TX and GPS RX combined antenna

Bluetooth Low Energy with embedded antenna

Complete firmware package

Nordic core processor for 3rd party firmware

3-axis accelerometer

Battery charging and power control

Power supply configuration options for: batteries; solar panels, line power

Switchable between the embedded and external antenna

Serial connector

FCC, ISED, CE modular certification (pending)

iOS and Android Apps for configuration of device firmware

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar is a leading provider of customizable Satellite IoT Solutions for customers around the world in industries such as oil and gas, transportation, emergency management, government, maritime and outdoor recreation. A pioneer of mobile satellite voice and data services, Globalstar solutions connect people to their devices and allow businesses to streamline operations, providing safety and communication and enabling mobile assets to be monitored remotely via the Globalstar Satellite Network. The Company’s Commercial IoT product portfolio includes the industry-acclaimed SmartOne asset tracking products, Commercial IoT satellite transmitters and the SPOT® product line for personal safety, messaging and emergency response, all supported on SPOT My Globalstar, a robust cloud-based enhanced mapping solution. Completing the satellite product suite are Duplex satellite data modems, the innovative Sat-Fi2® Satellite Wi-Fi Hotspot, and Sat-Fi2® Remote Antenna Station with all product solutions offering a variety of data service plans. Learn more at Globalstar.com.

