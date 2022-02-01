Global PR & Marketing Agency, Luna PR, Named ‘Web3 Consulting Firm of the Year’ at the Leaders in Fintech Awards

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – September 22, 2022) – Luna PR, an award-winning web3 specialist PR and marketing agency, has won the first-ever prestigious title ‘Web3 Consulting Firm of the Year’ at the Leaders in Fintech 2022 Awards held 15 September at Sofitel Dubai The Palm. The agency further celebrates five additional titles awarded to its clients acknowledging the development, and its shaping of the future of fintech in the Middle East.

Presented annually by Entrepreneur Middle East, the highly-anticipated gala ceremony celebrates the MENA region’s fintech ecosystem and highlights the individuals and enterprises that are actively developing the industry. As a credible guide in the region, Entrepreneur Middle East is considered an “authoritative read for business people, government entities, technology enthusiasts, and startup founders.” In a chance for recognition for achievements in the fintech space, final calls for nominations in over 20 categories from fintech to crypto-based innovation closed on 9 September 2022.

The ‘Web3 Consulting Firm of the Year’ award recognises Luna PR’s strategic approach, and pays testament to the agency’s consistent effort to increase web3 knowledge and adoption in the MENA region. Furthermore, it’s an affirmation of the agency’s vision of shaping the web3 industry through its tailored business solutions.

Founded in 2017, with its headquarters in Dubai and offices globally, Luna PR has worked with over 600 crypto and blockchain related projects. Through its parent company, Luna Media Corporation, Luna PR remains focused on driving innovative projects toward success.

Luna Media Corporation, CEO and Founder, Nikita Sachdev comments: “The esteemed award highlights Luna PR’s dedication to the future of fintech in the MENA region, and recognises not only our clients success, but also the collective effort of the Luna PR team.”

The achievement is yet another milestone; Luna PR has won several awards and accolades including Entrepreneur E Business Award’s best PR & Marketing agency in fintech, 2021.

