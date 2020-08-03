Global Payments Joins Forces with AWS to Deliver the Future of Payments

AWS and Global Payments will collaborate to provide an industry leading cloud-based issuer processing platform to institutions of all sizes around the world

Global Payments selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider for issuer processing; Companies will work together to broaden Global Payments’ worldwide customer base

SEATTLE & ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) and Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced a new, multi-year collaboration agreement to provide a cloud-based issuer processing platform to financial institutions around the world. As part of this agreement, Global Payments and AWS will strategically collaborate to transform Global Payments’ core issuing platform to deliver secure, innovative solutions for the payment industry at scale. Global Payments will work with AWS to build on AWS’s customer relationships, making innovative technologies available to institutions of all sizes worldwide and expand the customer base for Global Payments’ issuer processing services.





Global Payments’ cloud-based issuer processing platform built on AWS will allow financial institutions of all sizes to more seamlessly operate the entire lifecycle of card issuance and management. The company is also leveraging the proven scalability of AWS’s global infrastructure to support the rapid adoption of Global Payments’ issuer processing platform around the world, which today handles approximately 27 billion transactions annually.

Global Payments will rely on AWS as its preferred cloud provider for issuer processing and will use a range of AWS services, including storage, compute, database, security, analytics and machine learning to fulfill compliance requirements, enable new cloud-based services, and enhance customer experiences for its clients and their cardholders. In addition, Amazon and Global Payments will work together to explore additional opportunities for collaboration on innovative payments products and services across all of Global Payments.

“We are excited to enter into this collaboration with AWS, which enables us to offer our solutions to institutions regardless of size, location or processing preference,” said Jeff Sloan, Chief Executive Officer, Global Payments. “The new platform’s cloud-based architecture will give clients the ability to use the services they need with greater speed-to-market, flexibility and best-in-class experiences for our customers and their cardholders. By strategically partnering with AWS, we can capitalize on the fintech and open banking movement, further expand our role in technology innovation, leapfrog existing distribution models and solidify our position as a leading provider of technology solutions for financial institutions, new market entrants, and retailers across the globe.”

“Global Payments is a leader in the payments technology industry, and working together, we will provide solutions to organizations—from traditional financial institutions to emerging payment players—to simplify commerce, so they can focus on innovation and growth,” said Andy Jassy, CEO of AWS. “We look forward to working with Global Payments to bring payment issuer solutions to new geographic regions and more customers throughout the world. By leveraging the proven scalability and reliability of the world’s leading cloud, Global Payments is providing the tools for businesses to manage the card issuance lifecycle and transform the way that the payments industry operates.”

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of solutions that allow our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with nearly 24,000 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 100 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Amazon Web Services

For 14 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 175 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 77 Availability Zones (AZs) within 24 geographic regions, with announced plans for nine more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Japan, and Spain. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

