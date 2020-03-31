Global Organizations Choose VMware Digital Workspace Solutions to Meet Evolving Business Continuity Needs

Now Generally Available, New Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub Capabilities Address Critical Employee Experience Use Cases, Including Enabling a Remote Workforce

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today showcased how organizations – including Brisbane Catholic Education, BN Vital, Cofense, Nebraska Medicine, Preferred Mutual, and Tyler Independent School District – are leveraging its digital workspace platform, VMware Workspace ONE, to meet rapidly evolving business continuity needs while providing a productive, engaging digital employee experience. The company also announced the general availability of several Workspace ONE capabilities aimed at addressing critical employee experience use cases – accelerating successful onboarding, building new ways of working for all, and supporting a remote-first workforce.

“At a time when business is far from usual, companies are leaning on our digital workspace solutions to enable their employees to work remotely, maintain productivity, increase connectivity, and provide more secure access to applications regardless of the endpoint,” said Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware. “And, we’re constantly evolving our solutions to improve all aspects of an employee’s digital experience – from recruitment to retirement – to help companies win and keep the best talent.”

VMware Workspace ONE Customers Share Their Stories

Organizations globally leverage Workspace ONE, an intelligence-driven digital workspace platform, to maximize employee engagement and productivity by empowering employees with a personalized experience and Day One access to any app on any device. Today, several customers shared how Workspace ONE is helping their HR and IT teams transform employee and end user experience.

Brisbane Catholic Education (BCE) oversees 147 schools, 11,000 staff and more than 72,000 students across all education levels. “Our IT teams were spending huge amounts of time manually deploying and provisioning devices to new students at the start of every school term. There were weeks where we did nothing else but manually deploy thousands of devices across our sites. And, this level of digital complexity carried over in the classroom. Teachers would spend more than ten minutes of each lesson logging students in and dealing with application or drive issues, often disrupting classes. We needed to find a better way,” explained Paul Saltmarsh, senior IT officer, BCE. “VMware Workspace ONE allows our teams to more securely set up and assign devices to new IDs within hours instead of weeks, irrespective of the OS or device model – a huge leap in efficiency and cost-effectiveness. And, perhaps even more importantly, the Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub app provides educators and students with a frictionless digital environment where they can explore and build digital skills. Workspace ONE has enabled us to raise our students’ quality and relevance of education.”

Read the full BCE case study and watch a video interview with Paul Saltmarsh.

BN Vital is the pension fund operator of Banco National, Costa Rica’s leading national bank. “Previous interruptions in daily work due to natural disasters, labor strikes, and other events that affected the country’s infrastructure and transportation led us to look for a technology solution that would enable our employees to work from anywhere there is an internet connection,” explained Juan Carlos Siles, information technology manager, BN Vital, Costa Rica. “With VMware Workspace ONE, BN Vital employees today have secure access to critical business apps and company resources from any device. In addition to being able to provide increased workstyle flexibility to employees, we have been able to cut costs associated with managing a physical office location as well as maintain business continuity through nearly every imaginable scenario.”

Watch a video interview with BN Vital leaders on how they deployed a digital workspace strategy to improve employee work flexibility and satisfaction.

Based in Leesburg, Virginia, Cofense is a leading provider of intelligent phishing defense solutions worldwide. “Cofense’s technology infrastructure was purpose-built to be 100 percent in the cloud, and we needed an endpoint identity management solution that was in the cloud and capable of managing new profiles and policies for Windows 10 and Mac OS. VMware Workspace ONE excelled in this regard and seamlessly integrated with our Azure Active Directory Services,” explains Mark Zigadlo, vice president of technology operations and security services, Cofense. “The platform’s strong integration ties help us continuously improve and accelerate our employee onboarding and offboarding experiences. After nearly doubling our workforce in a year by onboarding approximately 250 staff, Workspace ONE was able to save our IT team approximately 625 hours in configuration time alone.”

Read the full Cofense case study to learn more about how automation has helped make Cofense’s onboarding process more efficient and personal.

Nebraska Medicine operates a healthcare network that covers metro Omaha and extends across the region, providing access to more than 1,000 doctors and nearly 40 specialty and primary care health centers. Its research and education partner, the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), is comprised of six colleges, two institutes and a graduate studies program, serving nearly 4,000 students in more than two dozen programs. “Over the past year, we successfully rolled out VMware Workspace ONE to clinicians, staff, professors and students across our Nebraska Medical Center and UNMC campuses so they can seamlessly access critical applications from any device,” explained Brian Lancaster, vice president of information technology, Nebraska Medicine. “In the wake of COVID-19, professors and students are using Workspace ONE to access apps to run all classes, including labs, in a virtual environment. And, for Nebraska Medical Center, all employees who do not need to go into the hospital are being asked to work from home, accessing required apps and resources from Workspace ONE. The investment we made in our digital workspace strategy is certainly helping us maintain continuity and deliver better care in these extraordinary times.”

Learn more about how Nebraska Medicine is driving better patient outcomes with its strategic vision for cloud, security and mobility in this case study.

Preferred Mutual provides property and casualty insurance coverage to more than 232,000 individual and business customers through a network of more than 500 independent agents throughout New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. “Many of our 300+ employees work remotely and as a financial services company, we must adhere to several security and privacy requirements when it comes to managing apps and endpoints,” explained Ben Moore, lead systems engineer, Preferred Mutual. “We utilize VMware Workspace ONE to enable our bring your own device (BYOD) program and VMware Horizon to allow employees to access their desktops regardless of where they are or what type of connection they have. In addition to providing our employees with work style flexibility, VMware’s digital workspace technology enables a zero-trust security approach that helps us better protect data on employee devices.”

To learn more about how Preferred Mutual implemented BYOD in a heavily-regulated environment, watch a video interview with Ben Moore.

Tyler Independent School District (ISD) prepares nearly 18,000 K-12 students across east Texas for the future of work by incorporating technology into the learning experience. “Students use the newest digital tools inside and outside the classroom, thanks to the ISD’s virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) powered by VMware Horizon. This mobile technology enhances education and prepares students for real-world careers,” explained Joseph Jacks, chief technology officer, Tyler ISD. “And, with VMware Workspace ONE, we can deploy updates to any device being utilized in a classroom setting – be it an iPad, MacBook, Chromebook or a PC – across the district in a matter of minutes. VMware provides us with the flexibility, security, mobility and device-agnostic approach we require to provide students, educators and employees alike with a modern digital experience.”

Learn more about how Tyler ISD is empowering faculty and students with VMware digital workspace solutions.

VMware Expands Its Digital Workspace Portfolio To Address Critical Employee Experiences

Workspace ONE delivers a compelling and hyper-personalized employee experience and can help organizations tackle some of their toughest HR- and IT-related challenges, such as:

Accelerating Successful Onboarding: Workspace ONE makes connecting devices to company resources simple, and helps empower employees to hit the ground running on day one with immediate access to all their important apps and services.

Workspace ONE makes connecting devices to company resources simple, and helps empower employees to hit the ground running on day one with immediate access to all their important apps and services. Building New Ways of Working: Workspace ONE can help companies develop and retain top talent by continually engaging employees with company information and leveraging curated notifications for corporate communications. For example, HR and IT teams can simplify complex workflows by integrating Workspace ONE with third-party systems.

Workspace ONE can help companies develop and retain top talent by continually engaging employees with company information and leveraging curated notifications for corporate communications. For example, HR and IT teams can simplify complex workflows by integrating Workspace ONE with third-party systems. Cultivate a Remote-First Experience: Workspace ONE helps organizations build a digital environment and manage employee policies that support the success of the most remote employee to enable every employee to be successful. VMware is helping organizations enable a remote workforce by: Delivering digital workspaces on organizational or personal endpoints to access critical applications Better protecting all endpoints that are accessing organizational assets remotely Accelerating performance of organizational applications on remote connections Providing elastic capacity to scale new users instantly and on demand

Workspace ONE helps organizations build a digital environment and manage employee policies that support the success of the most remote employee to enable every employee to be successful. VMware is helping organizations enable a remote workforce by:

Today, VMware announced the general availability of several Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub features and capabilities previously announced at VMworld 2019 U.S. and VMworld 2019 Europe, aimed to improve digital employee experiences from recruitment to retirement, including:

Day 0 Employee Experience: Building on Workspace ONE’s out-of-the-box onboarding options across all platforms – iOS, Android, Windows 10, and macOS – day zero support enables organizations to engage employees even before they’ve officially started. Once an offer letter has been signed, with Workspace ONE, IT admins can provision a subset of applications and workflows to Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub, such as access to employee directories, intranet, benefits signup and new device selection. This enables the employee to dive in prior to day one, allowing organizations to provide an exceptional new employee experience and drive engagement as soon as a candidate accepts their offer.

Building on Workspace ONE’s out-of-the-box onboarding options across all platforms – iOS, Android, Windows 10, and macOS – day zero support enables organizations to engage employees even before they’ve officially started. Once an offer letter has been signed, with Workspace ONE, IT admins can provision a subset of applications and workflows to Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub, such as access to employee directories, intranet, benefits signup and new device selection. This enables the employee to dive in prior to day one, allowing organizations to provide an exceptional new employee experience and drive engagement as soon as a candidate accepts their offer. Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub Passport: Blending employee technology experiences with physical experiences, Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub Passport simplifies employee access to physical office locations. Enabled through a partnership with HID Global, employees can use the Intelligent Hub app on their personal or company-owned mobile device to gain entry to buildings.

Blending employee technology experiences with physical experiences, Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub Passport simplifies employee access to physical office locations. Enabled through a partnership with HID Global, employees can use the Intelligent Hub app on their personal or company-owned mobile device to gain entry to buildings. Workspace ONE Cards: Workspace ONE Cards helps employees save and organize connections by taking a picture of business cards and automatically adding the detail into their contacts stored in Intelligent Hub.

Workspace ONE Cards helps employees save and organize connections by taking a picture of business cards and automatically adding the detail into their contacts stored in Intelligent Hub. Intelligent Hub ‘For You’ Tab: To simplify the delivery of information to employees and personalize the in-app experience, Intelligent Hub now features a For You tab that bubbles up notifications most relevant to individual employees based on their job function, location and app usage behavior.

The Future of Employee Experience Summit Explores Creating a More Effective Remote-First Work Strategy with a Digital Workspace

Through a curated mix of virtual speaker presentations and panel discussions, The Future of Employee Experience Summit, presented by VMware and CMSWire, will help IT and HR professionals explore solutions to create effective and empowering employee experiences.

Speakers and sessions featured in this virtual event include:

Opening remarks from Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware; and Renu Upadhyay, vice president of product marketing, End-User Computing, VMware.

from Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware; and Renu Upadhyay, vice president of product marketing, End-User Computing, VMware. Better Together: How To Achieve Employee Business Continuity through Cross-Functional Partnership ; panel moderated by Dion Hinchcliffe, vice president and principal analyst, Constellation Research, and participants include Shawn Bass, vice president and CTO, End-User Computing, VMware; Susan Insley, vice president of HR, VMware; and Prasad Saranjame, head of physical security & business resiliency, VMware.

; panel moderated by Dion Hinchcliffe, vice president and principal analyst, Constellation Research, and participants include Shawn Bass, vice president and CTO, End-User Computing, VMware; Susan Insley, vice president of HR, VMware; and Prasad Saranjame, head of physical security & business resiliency, VMware. How, When, and Why: Investing in a Remote First Culture ; panel moderated by Dion Hinchcliffe, vice president and principal analyst, Constellation Research, and participants include Mark Zigadlo, vice president of technology operations and security services, Cofense; Brian Lancaster, vice president of information technology, Nebraska Medicine; and Christopher Logan, director of Healthcare Solutions, VMware.

; panel moderated by Dion Hinchcliffe, vice president and principal analyst, Constellation Research, and participants include Mark Zigadlo, vice president of technology operations and security services, Cofense; Brian Lancaster, vice president of information technology, Nebraska Medicine; and Christopher Logan, director of Healthcare Solutions, VMware. Enable Flexible Solutions for Your Mobile Workforce ; virtual conversation between Dion Hinchcliffe, vice president and principal analyst, Constellation Research and Pat Quigley, vice president of Team Member Experience, Dell Technologies.

; virtual conversation between Dion Hinchcliffe, vice president and principal analyst, Constellation Research and Pat Quigley, vice president of Team Member Experience, Dell Technologies. Practical Considerations for a Remote First Program at Your Organization; panel moderated by Dion Hinchcliffe, vice president and principal analyst, Constellation Research, and participants include Greg Pryor, senior vice president & People and Performance Evangelist, Workday; and Laurel Farrer, founder, Distribute Consulting and Remote Work Association.

Register here to virtually attend The Future of Employee Experience Summit on April 2, 2020.

Additional Resources:

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

VMware, Horizon, Workspace ONE and VMworld are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

Contacts

Angela Leaf



VMware Global Communications



860.480.3367



[email protected]